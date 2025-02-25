Thinking about Attending SNO’s Student Academy? Read This First!

Calling All Student Journalists!

After highlighting the SNO Adviser Academy last week, we knew our SNO Student Academy deserved the same recognition.

The SNO Student Academy offers young journalists a chance to sharpen their skills and bring fresh, creative ideas to life on their sites. The workshop is a hands-on crash course in digital journalism where students will explore design tools, content features, and site customization, gaining the confidence to take their publications to the next level.

If you’re looking to boost your online journalism game, the SNO Student Academy is definitely the place to be. But don’t just take our word for it. See what past attendees had to say below!

Get Familiar with the Site

Whether you’re new to SNO or just need a refresher, the Student Academy gives a clear overview of key site tools.

Emma C., a co-editor-in-chief of The Fanfare at Berkeley Preparatory School, familiarized herself with her publication’s site during the workshop.

“I had a great time at the SNO Student Academy and the program really helped me familiarize myself with SNO! …[T]he student academy taught me all the basics in a span of two days,” Emma said.

Alex A., editor-in-chief of The Roundtable agreed, stating, “I had limited knowledge of how our newspaper’s SNO worked going into the training. The training provided a good overview which I found very helpful.”

McIntosh High School’s The Trail news editor Nyla K. also felt more comfortable using the site after a few days of the Student Academy.

“I enjoyed learning the ins and outs…and it really helped me feel more comfortable with using the platform,” Nyla said.

Supercharge your Content

Beyond the basics, the Student Academy helps attendees push creative boundaries in content publishing.

Mackenzie B., copy editor for The Chant at North Cobb High School, listed several new content tools she learned about during the workshop.

“It was interesting to learn more of the media side of journalism and find ways to make our writing more intriguing and eye-catching,” Mackenzie said. “We added Instagram tags into our staff bios, we created columns that were student focused, and we experimented more with artwork/media for our articles.”

Nyla K. noted that she and her staff are big fans of the various SNO Story Elements she learned more about to help make their stories pop.

Similarly, Emma C. learned to utilize several new features like the Long-Form format, SNO Polls, Countdowns, and Photo Galleries.

Become a Design Pro

Attendees also emphasized that the workshop includes ample time to experiment and play around with the site’s various design tools.

Nyla K. enjoyed learning about the Site Designer and said she plans to use her new skills to help her publication earn the Site Excellence Badge this year.

Mackenzie B. shared that she found the design portions of the workshop to be especially helpful (and fun).

“What I found most useful is when the leaders were showing step-by-step how to create Design Drafts to experiment with our site. It was so fun testing all of the widgets available and seeing how far I could go with our site,” Mackenzie said.

Emma C. echoed this, highlighting how the work time allowed for open exploration and testing different site features.

“The instructors give students ample free time to explore the program for themselves and test out what they like and dislike…” Emma said.

Share Knowledge with your Staff

Most importantly, attendees left feeling confident, prepared to lead and ready to share their knowledge with their staff.

Nyla K. mentioned that the workshop is great for anyone looking to lead their staff: “I would definitely recommend attending, especially for those who are looking to contribute more to staff.”

Alex A. agreed. “I think anyone who takes on the role as web editor should take the training,” he said.

Mackenzie B. echoed this sentiment, sharing how she was able to apply the skills she learned in the workshop to boost her publication.

“I would recommend SNO Student Academy to other students because it was truly so insightful,” Mackenzie said. “We were able to apply many of the skills I learned from the SNO Student Academy workshop, and it has been exciting to see our publication grow.”

Ready to Take Your Publication to the Next Level?

The SNO Student Academy isn’t just a workshop — it’s an opportunity to elevate your skills as a student journalist. Whether you’re looking to refine your website’s design, create more engaging content, or become a leader on your staff, this hands-on experience will give you the confidence to do it all.

Don’t miss out! If you’re ready to supercharge your skills and connect with other student journalists, register for the next SNO Student Academy today!

Learn more here.