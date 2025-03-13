Thirty-one SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Finalists
On March 12, the National Scholastic Press Association announced the finalists for the 2025 Online Pacemaker Awards. Thirty-one of the 34 finalists are part of the SNO network.
The SNO Patrol is immensely proud of these exemplary websites!
Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, California
El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California
The Accolade, Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton, California
The Pearl Post, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School, Lake Balboa, California
The Oracle, The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, California
The Falconer, Torrey Pines High School, San Diego, California
The Mirror, Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, California
The BluePrint, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Florida
Muse, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, Florida
The Southerner, Midtown High School, Atlanta, Georgia
Metea Media, Metea Valley High School, Aurora, Illinois
U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Illinois
Niles West News, Niles West High School, Skokie, Illinois
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, Indiana
The Little Hawk, Iowa City High School, Iowa City, Iowa
Mill Valley News, Mill Valley High School, Shawnee, Kansas
Manual RedEye, duPont Manual High School, Louisville, Kentucky
The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, Massachusetts
The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minnesota
FHC Today, Francis Howell Central High School, Cottleville, Missouri
FHN Today, Francis Howell North High School, Saint Charles, Missouri
The Wingspan, Gretna East High School, Omaha, Nebraska
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nevada
The Spoke, Conestoga High School, Berwyn, Pennsylvania
The Voice, Vandegrift High School, Austin, Texas
Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
Tiger Times Online, Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas
The Standard, The American School in London, London, England
Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention April 24-26, 2025, in Seattle.
The SNO Patrol will once again have a booth at the convention trade show. We hope you’ll stop by and visit!