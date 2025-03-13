Congratulations

Thirty-one SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Finalists

On March 12, the National Scholastic Press Association announced the finalists for the 2025 Online Pacemaker Awards. Thirty-one of the 34 finalists are part of the SNO network.

The SNO Patrol is immensely proud of these exemplary websites!

Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention April 24-26, 2025, in Seattle.

The SNO Patrol will once again have a booth at the convention trade show. We hope you’ll stop by and visit!