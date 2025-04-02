The Copyright Reminder You Don’t Want to Ignore

A few copyright tips and reminders…

Not too long ago, the SNO Patrol shared a list of some of our “recent favorites” to spark creativity. If we had a similar list for our “least favorites,” this week’s topic would definitely be near the top: unauthorized use of copyrighted materials.

While it’s tempting to grab a great photo from a professional news website (or a quick Google search), doing so without permission constitutes copyright infringement and can land you in trouble with the copyright owner. Some organizations aggressively protect their images, and legal consequences can be both costly and stressful. If your site currently features any of these photos — from this year or previous years — we encourage you to remove them immediately to avoid potential problems.

So what can you do instead?

Option 1: Find Legal Alternatives

There are several options for finding images from photographers who are willing to share their work under a Creative Commons or similar license. Websites like Unsplash, Pixabay, and Wikimedia Commons offer images that can be used legally, but be sure to double check the license details. Some licenses require attribution, while others may have additional restrictions. Keep in mind that the terms of these licenses can change without notice, so always verify before using an image.

Option 2: Use Your Own Photography

Whenever possible, we recommend using original photography. Whether it’s taking photos yourself or working with student photographers at your school, using your own images ensures that you have full rights and control over their usage.

Option 3: Let SNO (and Reuters) Help

Of course, we know for certain topics or stories, snagging your own photos may not always be feasible. That’s why SNO recently announced a new partnership with Reuters, providing subscribers with access to a vast library of professional photos. These images come with captions and proper attribution, alleviating any concerns about copyright. Sourcing compelling visuals for your publication has never been simpler. Click here for more information on this new partnership.

Questions? Contact the SPLC

Finally, we always like to mention that we are not lawyers. If you receive a letter from an organization claiming to represent a copyright holder, we encourage you to contact the Student Press Law Center (SPLC). They are a great resource for student journalists and can provide guidance on how to navigate copyright concerns and respond appropriately to any claims.