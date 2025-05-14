Your End-of-Year Checklist from SNO

Before you sign off for the summer…

We know the final bell is almost here and summer is calling, but before you and your staff wrap up the 2024–2025 school year, please take a few minutes to run through this end-of-year checklist. A little prep now means a much smoother start come fall!

Secure your site

Once school’s out, it’s time to tidy up user access. Head to your user list and change any outgoing staff members’ roles to “Subscriber.” That way, you preserve their work while revoking their backend access — keeping your site secure for next year. (Note: We do not recommend deleting departing users, as this may inadvertently delete content they’ve added to the site.)

Let us know about adviser changes

If a new adviser is taking the reins next year, give us a heads up! Submit a support ticket now so we can update our records and send them a welcome email with instructions first thing in the fall. Ready to hand over the keys immediately? You can update the adviser info yourself from the “Contact Info” section of your site’s dashboard — no ticket needed.

Back it up

Whether you’re planning a redesign or just want a little peace of mind, it’s always smart to take a Design Backup of your site at the end of the year. That way, if anything goes sideways over the summer, you’ve got a restore point at the ready.

Let us do the heavy lifting

Been thinking about a Site Review or Site Overhaul? Summer is the perfect time to get it done. Order now, and we’ll get to work while you’re off the clock. You’ll return to a newly designed site or a personalized feedback video to start the year off right.

Plan for training

Got a new crew joining next year? Consider purchasing and booking a virtual training session now with one of our SNO experts (our calendars fill up pretty quickly in the fall). You pick the time and tell us what you’d like to cover, and we’ll handle the rest. Alternatively, we also still have a couple spots open in our summer workshops — check it out here.

Reset SNO Donate

If you’re using SNO Donate, it’s time to refresh for fall. Reset your goal date in the Donation Settings to start a new fundraising cycle. Not using SNO Donate yet? Consider turning it on — you might be surprised how much support your community can offer.

Reset FLOW

FLOW user? Once the school year ends, visit the Settings > Account Reset tab to archive your 2024-2025 instance and get a new one ready for next year. From there, you can roll over staff, workflows, checklists, groups, rubrics, and more — minus the clutter from last year.

No need to worry about badges (yet)

We revisit our badge guidelines every summer, so there’s no need to strategize just yet. Stay tuned — we’ll send out the new info in August!

Thanks for another fantastic year. We’re grateful to support your work and your programs. Wishing you a relaxing, well-earned summer break!