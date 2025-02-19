Is the SNO Adviser Academy Worth It? Hear from Past Attendees!

Considering the SNO Adviser Academy?

We get it — professional development isn’t usually at the top of anyone’s “Most Exciting Ways to Spend Summer Break” list. But we think the SNO Adviser Academy is different. We’ve fine-tuned a perfect mix of expert instruction, real-world examples, and hands-on practice, all in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Of course, we know we’re a little biased, so we asked past attendees to share their honest experiences. Check out what they had to say below!

In-Person: Connect, Collaborate, and Learn

Attendees who participated in person last summer agreed that the distraction-free environment was a major benefit.

“The in-person format kept me focused compared to an online setting,” said Debra Klevens, adviser of The Globe at Clayton High School.

Elgin Community College assistant professor Chasity Gunn also highlighted the helpfulness of “hands-on, face-to-face training.” In addition, she emphasized the benefit of having someone available to immediately diagnose issues on her computer screen.

For Crystal Babb, adviser of The Chronicle at Olathe North High School, it was the welcoming environment that stood out: “It was incredibly welcoming…a relaxed and fun environment.”

Another big highlight of the in-person workshop? Networking.

Babb found the group’s diverse backgrounds — from high school to college level — inspiring. “Be open to connecting with other advisers and being inspired by their ideas and creativity,” she said.

Klevens agreed, emphasizing the value of learning from peers. “The collaborative environment from instructors and participants in best practices enhanced the experience,” she said.

Last but not least, all attendees agreed: the in-person academy is a powerful way to expand knowledge.

“Be ready to have your mind blown by the site’s potential,” Klevens said.

Gunn added, “I walked in with no experience on how to use the SNO site, and I left with a greater level of competency and creative ideas for my students.”

A final added bonus? Babb mentioned that summer was a great time to visit Minneapolis. We couldn’t agree more.

Virtual: Same Expert Training, Added Flexibility

For those unable to travel, the virtual workshops offer a strong alternative.

Flexibility was the #1 benefit cited by past virtual attendees.

“Budget restraints meant I couldn’t attend the in-person academy, but I felt like I still got a complete and personalized experience regardless,” said Neil Corbett, adviser of The Sting at Azle High School.

The virtual format even allowed Corbett to attend and still fit in a concert trip during the same week.

Advisers Heather Hunkele (The Crimson at Bernards High School) and Valerie Crook (Sion Student Media at Notre Dame de Sion High School) appreciated how the virtual option let them balance professional development with year-end responsibilities.

Hunkele noted how the virtual format allowed her to wrap up end-of-year responsibilities with teaching, parenting, and coaching while helping her plan how to kick off the next year.

Crook, managing a fall-delivery yearbook, found a virtual session ideal for staying engaged while also supporting her students.

Even online, attendees stressed that participation was key.

“Be prepared to practice!” Crook advised. “It’s not just a sit-and-get, they will ask you to try things and incorporate things.”

Hunkele agreed, stressing that the balance of instruction and time to play around and experiment on the site was helpful.

Corbett capitalized on that work time and shared, “By the end of the week, I had redesigned our entire website by myself and knew all the ins and outs of tracking the analytics of the site and a number of other things that I didn’t even know were built into our site.”

So, is the virtual format still worth it? According to former attendees, absolutely.

The Bottom Line

Whether in-person or virtual, advisers at every experience level found tremendous value in the SNO Adviser Academy.

“This should be a must for every adviser,” said Klevens. “Regardless of your years of experience, there is something new for EVERYONE to learn.”

No matter where you start, you’ll leave with the skills and confidence to take your site to the next level. We hope you’ll consider joining us this summer!

