Best of Best of SNO: New Year, New Story Packaging Ideas

Happy New Year, Best of SNO Aficionados!

We hope your resolutions are going well (or are already forgotten) and 2025 is off to a great start!

As we kicked off the new year, we took a look back at some of the 1,000+ stories published to Best of SNO so far this school year. Beyond the excellent reporting and writing, we noticed certain stories stood out — thanks to exceptional story packaging. Visual elements and creative formatting made these pieces impossible to ignore at a glance.

Here are a few standouts that demonstrate how strong visuals can elevate storytelling:

The takeaway? While story packaging won’t determine whether a piece is published on Best of SNO, it can give your story an extra edge. Thoughtful visuals — images, videos, infographics, and design elements — don’t just complement your reporting; they elevate it.

As you dive into the second half of the year, consider how you can package your next big story for maximum impact.

Happy storytelling!

—The Best of SNO Team