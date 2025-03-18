Distinguished Site Update: Get Those Badges!

It’s not too late…

We know that spring break is right around the corner (or may have already happened) for many schools — a sure sign that the end of the school year is in sight! With that in mind, we wanted to remind you that Distinguished Site badge submissions are open until May 30.

We’re sending this reminder now because, if you haven’t started yet, there’s still time to earn some (or even all!) of the badges, but certain badges do require advance planning. Specifically, the Audience Engagement badge requires posting on a social media account for 20 consecutive weekdays, regardless of holidays or school breaks. Starting next week, there will be 50 weekdays remaining until May 30, so now is the perfect moment to formulate your plan!

In the fall, we hosted a webinar detailing badge guidelines and offering helpful tips. If you missed it, the webinar is conveniently bookmarked by badge and available on YouTube.

Additionally, last year we collected some valuable insights from advisers and student editors who earned Distinguished Site status. You can revisit their tips in our archived newsletters below:

Finally, if you’re looking for examples of sites that have earned Distinguished Site status in the past, you can view all of last year’s winners on SNO’s Award Winners page.

We hope this message inspires new sites to submit for badges for the first time and reminds current participants that the clock is ticking. We look forward to seeing your incredible work before May 30. Happy badging!