Thirty-six SNO customers named CSPA Gold Crown winners
Thirty-six of the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Crown winners for digital or hybrid categories are part of the SNO network. The awards were announced at CSPA’s Spring Convention on March 21, 2025.
We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are listed below.
College Digital News
Iowa State Daily, Iowa State University, Ames, IA
College Hybrid News
The Ithacan, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY
High School Hybrid General Magazine
Anthro Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
C Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, CA
Inklings News, Staples High School, Westport, CT
tjTODAY, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, VA
Viking Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
High School Hybrid Literary Magazine
The Dreamcatcher, Westwood High School, Austin, TX
High School Digital News
Harker Aquila, The Harker School, San Jose, CA
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, IN
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, NV
The Feather, Fresno Christian School, Fresno, CA
The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill, MA
The Oracle, The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, CA
The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, TX
The Rock Online, Rock Canyon High School, Highlands Ranch, CO
Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, MA
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, TX
High School Hybrid News
Eagle Eye News, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, FL
FHN Today, Francis Howell North High School, Saint Charles, MO
Kingwood Park Times, Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood, TX
ReMarker, St. Mark’s School of Texas, Dallas, TX
The Boiling Point, Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, CA
The Campanile, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
The Dispatch, James Bowie High School, Austin, TX
The Highlander, McLean High School, McLean, VA
The Messenger, Marquette High School, Chesterfield, MO
The Mirror, Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, CA
The Muse, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, FL
The Review, St. John’s School, Houston, TX
The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, Saint Paul, MN
The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, TX
The Sidekick, Coppell High School, Coppell, TX
The Standard, The American School in London, London, United Kingdom
U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, IL
Click here to view a list of all Gold and Silver Crown recipients.