Thirty-six SNO customers named CSPA Gold Crown winners

Thirty-six of the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Crown winners for digital or hybrid categories are part of the SNO network. The awards were announced at CSPA’s Spring Convention on March 21, 2025.

We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are listed below.

College Digital News

Iowa State Daily, Iowa State University, Ames, IA

College Hybrid News

The Ithacan, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY

High School Hybrid General Magazine

Anthro Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA

C Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA

El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, CA

Inklings News, Staples High School, Westport, CT

tjTODAY, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, VA

Viking Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA

High School Hybrid Literary Magazine

The Dreamcatcher, Westwood High School, Austin, TX

High School Digital News

High School Hybrid News

U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, IL

