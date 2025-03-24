Congratulations

Thirty-six SNO customers named CSPA Gold Crown winners

Thirty-six of the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Crown winners for digital or hybrid categories are part of the SNO network. The awards were announced at CSPA’s Spring Convention on March 21, 2025.

We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are listed below.

College Digital News 

College Hybrid News 

High School Hybrid General Magazine 

High School Hybrid Literary Magazine 

High School Digital News

High School Hybrid News

  • U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, IL

Click here to view a list of all Gold and Silver Crown recipients.