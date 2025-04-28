Eleven SNO Customers Named NSPA Pacemaker Winners
On Saturday, April 26 at the National High School Journalism Convention in Seattle, Washington, the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) named 13 scholastic media sites as Online Pacemaker winners. Of the 13 winners, 11 are part of the SNO community. NSPA previously announced 34 Online Pacemaker finalists in March.
Congratulations to all of the Online Pacemaker winners! We are incredibly proud of them. In alphabetical order by site title, the winners are:
-
Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas
-
El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California
-
FHN Today, Francis Howell North High School, Saint Charles, Missouri
-
The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
-
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, Indiana
-
The Mirror, Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, California
-
Muse, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, Florida
-
Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, California
-
The Standard, The American School in London, London, England
-
U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Illinois
-
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
Congratulations again to the Online Pacemaker winning advisers and staffs!