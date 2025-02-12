Roses are red, violets are blue…
Roses are red, violets are blue…
Your websites are amazing, and we just had to tell you!
At SNO, we’re always noticing things we love on client sites, whether it’s a creative design choice or a clever feature. And since Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love, we thought this week was the perfect time to round up a list of some of our favorites.
Consider this our Valentine to you — a little love letter to the awesome things the SNO community has built. (We’d share chocolates directly, but unfortunately, email attachments don’t come in truffle form…yet.)
-
Valentine’s Day Logo (La Salle Catholic College Preparatory)
Seems appropriate to kick the list off with this adorable and seasonally appropriate logo that gets us in the Valentine’s Day spirit.
-
Clever Podcast Name & Mascot Photo (Brea Olinda High School)
A witty podcast title paired with a mascot photo to match — what’s not to love here?
-
“Filler” Featured Images (Walter Johnson High School)
A simple but effective way to keep the homepage looking polished and filled in, even when a featured image isn’t available.
-
Story Collection Celebrating Publication History (University of Chicago Laboratory High School)
A fantastic use of the Story Collection tool to expertly curate a look back at their publication over time.
-
Infobox for Revealing Facts (McCallum High School)
An innovative use of the Infobox tool to engage readers and encourage interaction with content by letting them reveal facts with a click.
-
Infobox for Publication Style Guide (Frederick High School)
And speaking of the Infobox, here’s another great use – this time to set up a clean, structured way to present a publication style guide.
-
Spitfire Debate Series (Sunny Hills High School)
A fiery debate column with a unique format that gets students talking about trending topics.
-
“What It Feels Like” Category (Adel De Soto Minburn High School)
Another unique content idea that brings personal experiences to life.
-
Meme of the Day (Marco Island Academy)
A daily dose of humor to keep readers coming back for laughs, and even better that the memes are 100% original.
-
Pronunciations for Staff Names (St. Paul Academy & Summit School)
A thoughtful use of the Knight Lab’s Soundcite tools to ensure staffer names are pronounced correctly.
-
Daily Updates at the Top of the Homepage (Liberty High School)
A smart placement that keeps important announcements front and center on the site – right where they belong!
-
Site Booster for Quizzes & Tests (Westwood High School)
An engaging way to hook your audience and keep readers coming back to participate in interactive quizzes and tests. Extra heart eyes for the Valentine’s Day Trivia!
-
Creative Use of a PDF Flipbook (South Windsor High School)
The Bobcat Prowl proves that SNO’s PDF Flipbook tool isn’t just relegated to print issues.
-
Awards Page (McIntosh High School)
And last but not least, we love a good awards page that showcases all the accomplishments and hard work of your staff. Don’t forget to include your Best of SNO and Distinguished Site wins, too!