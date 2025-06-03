SNO Recognizes 73 Student Publications As SNO Distinguished Sites For 2024-2025

Congratulations!

As another school year is either behind us, or winding down, we hope you had a year that yielded lots of great journalism!

At SNO, we love to see schools that choose to participate in at least some part of our Distinguished Sites program each year. Kudos to the 73 schools that achieved Distinguished Site status this year by earning all six badges!

This year, 363 schools earned at least one badge — an increase from last year. We hope each of those schools took time to celebrate, as earning even a single badge requires thoughtful planning and a lot of hard work!

We say this every year, but it’s always true: Regardless of whether your site earned all six badges, or just took the first steps and submitted some work, that is something to be proud of. Thank you for participating in our program. We hope to see your work again next year!

Here is this year’s complete list of SNO Distinguished Sites:

XPress (Xavier College Preparatory, Phoenix, Arizona); Scot Scoop (Carlmont High School, Belmont, California); The Wildcat (Brea Olinda High School, Brea, California); The Burlingame B (Burlingame High School, Burlingame, California); The Sage (Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad, California); El Estoque (Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California); The Accolade (Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton, California); The Griffin Gazette (Los Alamitos High School, Los Alamitos, California); The Oracle (Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, California); The Day Creek Howl (Day Creek Intermediate School, Rancho Cucamonga, California); Harker Aquila (The Harker School, San Jose, California); The Foothill Dragon Press (Foothill Technology High School, Ventura, California); The Bobcat Prowl (South Windsor High School, South Windsor, Connecticut); Chief Advocate (Nonnewaug High School, Woodbury, Connecticut); The Gauntlet (St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Bradenton, Florida); CavsConnect (Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Gables, Florida); The Wave (Marco Island Academy, Marco Island, Florida); Hagerty Journalism Today (Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Florida); The Raider Voice (Gulliver Preparatory, Pinecrest, Florida); The Southerner (Midtown High School, Atlanta, Georgia); The Prowler (Starr’s Mill High School, Fayetteville, Georgia); The Trail (McIntosh High School, Peachtree City, Georgia); Metea Media (Metea Valley High School, Aurora, Illinois); U-High Midway (University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Illinois); Blueprint (Downers Grove South High School, Downers Grove, Illinois); Wildcat Chronicle (West Chicago Community High School, West Chicago, Illinois), AHSneedle (Atlantic HIgh School, Atlantic, Iowa); Spartan Shield (Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, Iowa); West Side Story (West High School, Iowa City, Iowa); Wahawk Insider (Waterloo West High School, Waterloo, Iowa); The Pitch (Walter Johnson High School, Bethesda, Maryland); Garnet & Gold Gazette (Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Maryland); The Tide (Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, Maryland); The Emery (Huron High School, Ann Arbor, Michigan); The Lantern (Cannon Falls High School, Cannon Falls, Minnesota); The Rubicon (St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minnesota); Pathfinder (Parkway West High School, Ballwin, Missouri); Marquette Messenger (Marquette High School, Chesterfield, Missouri); The Kirkwood Call (Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, Missouri), LHStoday (Wentzville Liberty High School, Lake St. Louis, Missouri); FHNToday.com (Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Missouri); The Crimson (Bernards High School, Bernardsville, New Jersey); The Delphi (Delaware Valley Regional High School, Frenchtown, New Jersey); Tower (The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, New York); The Classic (Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, New York); The Green Hope Falcon (Green Hope High School, Cary, North Carolina); Roaring Bengals (Fuquay-Varina High School, Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina); ATHENS ORACLE (Athens Drive High School, Raleigh, North Carolina); The Talisman (Rutherford B. Hayes High School, Delaware, Ohio); The La Salle Falconer (La Salle Catholic Preparatory High School, Milwaukie, Oregon); The Cardinal Times (Lincoln High School, Portland, Oregon); Mountain Echo (Altoona Area High School, Altoona, Pennsylvania); The BluePrint (Bellwood-Antis High School, Bellwood, Pennsylvania); Purbalite (Baldwin High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Tyrone Eagle Eye News (Tyrone Area High School, Tyrone, Pennsylvania); Panther Press (Strath Haven High School, Wallingford, Pennsylvania); The Uproar (North Allegheny Senior High School, Wexford, Pennsylvania); Jets Flyover (Daegu International School, Daegu, South Korea); Westwood Horizon (Westwood High School, Austin, Texas); The Dispatch (James Bowie High School, Austin, Texas); The Shield Online (McCallum High School, Austin, Texas); Three Penny Press (Bellaire High School, Bellaire, Texas); The Wolfpack (Cedar Park High School, Cedar Park, Texas); Coppell Student Media (Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas); Wingspan (Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas); The Review (St. John’s High School, Houston, Texas); KP TIMES (Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood, Texas); Eagle Nation Online (Prosper High School, Prosper, Texas); The Voice of the Wildkats (Willis High School, Willis, Texas); The Standard (The American School in London, London, United Kingdom); Theogony (Alexandria City High School, Alexandria, Virginia), THE BLAZE (Rock Ridge High School, Ashburn, Virginia); and Cougar Chronicle (Central Kitsap High School, Silverdale, Washington).