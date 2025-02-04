Level Up Your Content: Meet ImageLinks & Timelines

Looking to level up your site’s content?

Lucky for you, we’ve got two exciting new tools ready to make their “official” SNO debut: ImageLinks and Timelines. These tools are designed to bring more interactivity and flair to your stories. Check out the details below!

What is ImageLink?

ImageLink is a dynamic tool that allows you to create interactive images with clickable hot spots (dots). When clicked on, each dot can reveal additional content — such as photos, text, or videos — in an engaging overlay.

How Does ImageLink Work?

Create a new ImageLink using the tab in your site’s dashboard.

Add your photo.

Click on spots in the photo to add interactive dots. Repeat for multiple dots.

Customize each dot with content, media, and design options using the overlay features.

Adjust the overall design with options for background, font sizes, alignment, and more.

Publish your ImageLink and embed it into your story using the Add SNO Story Element button.

For step-by-step guidance, check out our support article.

What are Timelines?

The new Timeline tool enables you to craft visually rich, interactive timelines featuring multiple events that can include photos, videos, and detailed descriptions.

How Do Timelines Work?

Create a new Timeline using the tab in your site’s dashboard.

Add events, filling in details like titles, descriptions, dates, and media. Repeat for as many events as needed.

Group and Customize events to organize your timeline and refine its design.

Publish your Timeline and embed it into your story using the Add SNO Story Element button.

For more details, visit our support article.

How Can You Access These Tools?

Both the ImageLink and the Timeline tools are part of our Site Booster bundle — a powerhouse collection of over 10 tools designed to supercharge your content and make your site truly shine.

The Site Booster bundle is available for just $200/year. Ready to unlock the magic? Purchase here and get started today!