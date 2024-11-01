Meet a few new SNO tools…

In one of our SNO Reports a few weeks ago, we briefly mentioned two new tools you might want to try for formatting election coverage this fall – the Story Collection and Live Coverage. Since these are our newest content creation tools, we think they deserve a more formal introduction. And, just in case you need an extra nudge, we’ve included a few examples.

Story Collection

Do you miss the old Grid story template? If so, you might be a fan of the new Story Collection tool. It looks very similar, only it’s added within a story on your site. It’s a great way to visually group stories covering similar ideas or topics.

To set up a Story Collection, use the “Add SNO Story Element” button, choose which stories to add to your collection, and customize the design.

Check out a few great examples here:

Best of SNO by the Jets Flyover staff

Best of 2023: A Year in Review by The Foothill Dragon Press staff

Meet the Guys of Mr. Norristown 2K24 by The Wingspan staff

Live Coverage

We’ve mentioned this one a few times already this year, but only because it’s really cool. Live Coverage allows you to create a “base” story and then add updates to the story as they happen. Because each update is an independent post, multiple staff members can be adding updates to a story at a time.

See it in action here:

Live updates: MCPS Board meeting 6/11 by Seyun Park, Walter Johnson High School

LIVE: Varsity football vs. Fulton Jaguars by Isabel Valles, Van Nuys High School

Volleyball Senior Night takes off by Ella Genovese, Delaware Valley Regional High School

Note that the Live Coverage tool is included with the Site Booster subscription, which comes with a number of other content creation tools. If interested, you can order the Site Booster here.

We’re a little biased, but we think these tools are pretty great. We hope you’ll give them a try!