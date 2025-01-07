Quick ideas to jump start your new year!

Happy New Year!

As the new year kicks off, you might be looking for some quick, easy ways to get new content published on your site.

Lucky for you, someone in our SNO Sites Customers Facebook Group and Bluesky community recently asked for some suggestions on how to do just that. As usual, the SNO network delivered.

In case you’re not already part of these groups (which, let’s be honest, you probably should be), we’ve gathered some of the best ideas that were shared.

Brainstorm Together: Start your week with a “What’s going on?” check-in style meeting. Have your staff toss out every idea they can think of — big or small. You never know where inspiration might strike. Highlight Your Stars: Make it a habit to cover major school events, like pep rallies, big games, or special performances. Featuring students and their achievements is always a crowd-pleaser. Create a Weekly Feature: Turn something simple like “Athlete of the Week” into a fan favorite with a quick Q&A. Bonus points if, like Tyrone Eagle Eye News, you snag a local sponsor to sweeten the deal with prizes for the featured athletes! Team Up for Content: Collaborate with your broadcast or yearbook staff to share videos or photo galleries on your site. It’s an easy way to expand your content without doubling your staff’s workload. Make a List: Take inspiration from Staley News and create a go-to list of simple story ideas. For example, students can visit a local restaurant and write a review. Quick Challenges: Challenge your team to interview someone, snap a few quick photos, and churn out a mini-feature all in one class period. It’s a great way to boost energy, teamwork and creativity. Showcase Artistic Talent: Know any talented student artists? Invite them to create editorial cartoons or comic strips for your site. If you’re not sure where to start, try reaching out to the school’s art department.

These ideas came directly from the collective experience of the SNO community, and they’re a great way to start your year with fresh content for your site.

If you’re not already joining these conversations on Facebook and Bluesky, we’d love to have you. You never know what incredible ideas you’ll find — or contribute — next.