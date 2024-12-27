SNO Sites Supporting Local News and Community Journalism

The Decline of Local News: A Growing Crisis

Local news outlets are vanishing at an alarming rate. According to a 2022 study by Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative, over 2,500 newspapers in the U.S. have closed since 2005, leaving millions without access to reliable local journalism. This “news desert” phenomenon not only affects communities’ ability to stay informed but also threatens to weaken democracy by reducing civic engagement and accountability. Read the full report.

As traditional media struggles to adapt to the digital age, the need for affordable, robust, and easy-to-use publishing platforms is greater than ever.

How SNO Sites Addresses the Problem

From our customizable design tools to seamless integration with third-party tools like YouTube and Vimeo, our platform ensures our websites operate at peak performance. Exceptional Service: With hands-on support and intuitive tools, we’ve made it easy for newsrooms to focus on storytelling, not tech troubleshooting.

These features have made SNO Sites a natural fit for community news publishers seeking to transition online, expand their reach, and serve their audiences more effectively.

Spotlight on Community News Publishers

We’re proud to support a growing list of community news publishers, each bringing unique perspectives and priorities to their audiences. Here are a few inspiring examples:

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun & Solon Economist: The Daily Iowan, a SNO customer since 2018, expanded its footprint in 2024 by acquiring these two small-town newspapers. Their mission? To preserve hyperlocal coverage that connects rural Iowans to the stories that matter most. Learn more.

New Minnesota Non-Profit News Startups: Woodbury News Net: Recently launched in Minnesota, this organization focuses on community-driven journalism for the Woodbury area. Visit their site. Prior Lake Compass: Launched just this month, the Prior Lake Compass is a community-focused publication that brings residents timely and relevant local news. Explore the site.



Our Continued Commitment to Student News

While we’re excited to welcome more community news publishers to our platform, our dedication to student journalism remains at the core of everything we do. Supporting young reporters as they hone their skills and share their stories will always be a top priority.

Help Spread the Word

If you know a local news organization that could benefit from SNO’s technology and service, please share our story. Together, we can keep the vital work of community journalism alive and thriving.