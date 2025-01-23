Get Back on Track with SNO Curriculum!

It’s been an awfully cold week up here at SNO headquarters. On Monday and Tuesday this week, we braved some seriously frigid, sub-zero temperatures (with a much colder “real feel”). Brr!

We know lots of schools around the country faced similar chilly weather and snowy conditions and were forced to shut down as a result. We also know that those unexpected closures can wreak havoc on teachers’ lesson plans…

Luckily, our SNO Curriculum might be just the thing you need to get your newsroom back on track after an (unexpected) break!

SNO offers 49 FREE journalism lessons that cover five different units:

Each lesson contains a Google Slideshow and an accompanying activity.

In addition to using the curriculum to bounce back from weather-related emergencies, might we suggest you also try it for the following:

As a quick sub plan for that sick day you hadn’t anticipated.

As a set of crash course modules to teach those valedictorian level students the basics if they can’t fit the intro class into their schedule.

As a way to have your existing staff brush up on some of the skills they learned freshman year but find they are still struggling with.

As an activity for students to complete independently between assignments.

However you want to use them, SNO’s free journalism lessons are here to support you and your students. Explore the full curriculum today and give your newsroom the tools to grow and thrive (and maybe survive an unexpected closure or two).

Not seeing what you need, or have an idea for a new lesson? Please let us know. We’re always looking to expand our curriculum offerings!