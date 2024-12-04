Embrace the Spirit of Giving with SNO Donate

With the holiday season upon us, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible generosity of our communities and how it can bolster the future of student journalism.

This year, SNO Donate has proven to be a game-changer for many of our publications, with contributions pouring in from family, friends, alumni, and supporters who believe in the power of student voices.

The Impact of SNO Donate

In 2024 alone, SNO Donate has facilitated nearly 950 individual donations and generated over $70,000 to support student journalism programs. These donations have benefitted over 250 programs, and on average, donors have given $77 per contribution — a testament to their belief in the value of student voices.

While this year’s donations are impressive, the impact last year was even greater, with over $100,000 raised in total. This shows just how much your community can rally behind your program when given the opportunity to support.

Why Activate SNO Donate Now?

The holiday season is a time of giving, and there’s no better time to invite your audience to contribute to your program. With year-end fundraising drives in full swing, adding SNO Donate to your site can:

Engage your audience: Make it easy for supporters to back the journalism that keeps your school community informed.

Boost your budget: Donations directly offset the cost of your SNO Site or can be paid out to fund program needs.

Strengthen connections with your community: Highlighting your need for support creates an opportunity to share your publication’s story and mission.

How to Get Started

Activating SNO Donate is quick and simple:

Log into your SNO dashboard and navigate to the SNO Donate tab. Customize your donation prompts and set a fundraising goal. Decide where and how to display your SNO Donate feature (like adding a prompt at the end of every story or placing a widget in a prominent spot). Share your donation link widely through your publication’s social media channels, newsletters, and email blasts.

Tips for Success

Tell your story: Share why your program matters and how donations make a difference.

Show gratitude: Thank your donors publicly to build goodwill and encourage others to give.

Be creative: Consider running a holiday-themed fundraising campaign or creating a “Giving Week” challenge for your audience.

Join the Movement

This holiday season, join the growing number of publications turning the support of their communities into tangible resources. SNO Donate is here to help you tap into the spirit of giving and transform it into a brighter future for your student journalists.

Activate SNO Donate today and start making a difference!