Empowering Local Community Newspapers with SNO Sites

In an era when local news coverage is more vital than ever, community newspapers play a crucial role in ensuring that communities stay informed. At SNO Sites, we’re committed to supporting that mission by offering a robust platform designed to help local community newspapers thrive online.

Whether you’re starting a new community news outlet to replace a beloved newspaper that has gone out of business, or you’re looking to transition an existing one to a modern online format, our platform provides everything you need for success. We offer:

WordPress Development & Hosting : Our platform is built on the flexibility and stability of WordPress, the world’s most popular website platform. You get the perfect balance of user-friendly design tools and professional-grade features.

Responsive Design : Our websites are mobile-friendly right out of the box, ensuring that your readers can access local news on any device, anytime, anywhere.

Customization Options : Tailor your site to your community’s unique needs with custom landing pages, mobile layouts, and more. You’ll never feel restricted, whether you’re running a single site or managing a metro-wide news network.

Built-In Advertising : We understand the importance of generating revenue, which is why we offer advertising capabilities that allow for easy monetization. For larger, more complex setups, we also integrate seamlessly with third-party ad servers like Google Ad Manager and Ad Butler.

Expert Technical Support : Our dedicated team is here to help every step of the way. Whether you need assistance with setup, troubleshooting, or custom features, our technical support ensures that your site stays up and running smoothly.

With over 3,100 scholastic journalism programs using our services, we’re confident that our platform can also be a perfect fit for community newspapers. In fact, several notable local news outlets — St. Louis Jewish Light, North Coast Current, Pelham Examiner, and Peekskill Herald — already use SNO Sites to host their local news website.

At SNO Sites, we believe that every community deserves access to reliable, local journalism. As more community newspapers close their doors, the need for accessible and affordable online news platforms has never been greater. We are here to help ensure that local news continues to serve the heart of every community.

Interested in learning more? Contact us today to see how we can help your community newspaper thrive online.