The SNO Report: Our Year In Numbers

It’s that time of year again. The time when all of your favorite news outlets are taking the week between Festivus and New Years, hoping that no news actually breaks, to publish end-of-year listicles. In that spirit, we looked back through all of our analytics and data about things like server uptime, support tickets, badge entries, and much more. Below are some SNO 2022 numbers:

$78,024 donated through SNO Donate from 1,313 donations

271 ads sold through the SNO Ads network this year

Recognized 72 SNO Distinguished Sites

Read approximately 13,000 Best of SNO submissions

Received 262,909 pageviews on snosites.com

Maintained a total server uptime of 99.99%

Managed 8.074 terabytes of student journalism

Stored 21 terabytes of website backups across 3 independent backup systems

Served approximately 14,500 support tickets

Conducted a combined total of 569 trainings, demos, and webinars

49,665 stories created in FLOW

Thank you all for letting us build and support your websites over the past year. As 2022 comes to a close, we want to wish you a happy, healthy, and enjoyable 2023!

Sincerely,

The SNO Patrol