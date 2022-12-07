Attend intensive SNO training workshop this summer in person or virtually

Join us this summer for one of our SNO Adviser Academy workshops, an immersive multi-day training for journalism advisers of all experience levels. We’re excited to be able to offer it both in person, at our headquarters in St. Louis Park, Minn., and virtually.

Whether you’re packing your bags to see us or becoming an expert from your couch, SNO’s technical trainers Andrea Bell and Kyle Phillips will be on hand to meet you where you are and take you to the next level. These workshops are designed to give you complete and extensive hands-on training using the SNO platform, whether you’re new to SNO or a seasoned veteran. We’ll cover every aspect of your SNO site, from publishing content to designing your homepage, leaving no stone unturned. Plus, we’ll talk social media, mobile journalism, advertising, workflow management, audience analytics and more.

Are you ready to become a SNO expert?

In-Person Workshop Dates

Each session is limited to 12 participants to maintain responsible social distancing.

Option 1: June 13-15

Option 2: June 27-29

Option 3: July 18-20

Cost

Fees are non-refundable after May 1 and do not include meals or lodging.

Eager Bird Fee (Register by February 15): $250

(Register by February 15): $250 Early Bird Fee (Register by March 15): $275

(Register by March 15): $275 Ordinary Bird Fee: $295 (Register by May 1): $295

Virtual Workshop Dates

Each session is limited to 15 participants and will be conducted via Zoom web conferencing.

Beginner Sessions

In the Beginner session, we will start with the very basics: logging in, adding users, publishing stories, etc. This session is great for new advisers or clients new to the SNO platform.

Option 1: June 6-8 (morning)

Option 2: July 25-27 (afternoon)

Advanced Sessions

The Advanced session will provide a brief overview of the basics but focus more time on design and other higher-level tools such as analytics, social media strategies, etc. This session is for advisers who have mastered the basics and would like to explore more.

Option 1: June 6-8 (afternoon)

Option 2: July 25-27 (morning)

Cost

Fees are non-refundable after May 1.

Eager Bird (Register by February 15): $150

(Register by February 15): $150 Early Bird (Register by March 15): $175

(Register by March 15): $175 Ordinary Bird (Register by May 1): $195

Register here: snosites.com/adviser-academy/