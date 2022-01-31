NEW! Attend intensive SNO training workshop this summer in person or virtually

Join us this summer for one of our SNO Adviser Academy workshops, an immersive multi-day training for journalism advisers of all experience levels. We’re excited to be able to offer it both in person, at our headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn., and virtually.

Whether you’re traveling to see us or becoming an expert from your couch, SNO’s technical trainer Andrea Bell will be on hand to meet you where you are and take you to the next level. This workshop is designed to give you a complete and extensive hands-on training using the SNO platform, whether you’re new to SNO or a seasoned veteran. We’ll cover every aspect of your SNO site, from publishing content to designing your homepage, leaving no stone unturned. Plus, we’ll talk social media, mobile journalism, advertising, workflow management, audience analytics and more.

Are you ready to become a SNO expert?

In-Person Workshop Dates

Each session is limited to 12 participants to maintain responsible social distancing. Participants are required to be fully vaccinated to attend.

Option 1: June 7-9

Option 2: June 28-30

Option 3: July 12-14

Cost

Fees are non-refundable after May 1 and do not include meals or lodging.

Eager Bird Fee (Register by February 15): $250

(Register by February 15): $250 Early Bird Fee (Register by March 15): $275

(Register by March 15): $275 Ordinary Bird Fee: $295 (Register by May 1): $295

Virtual Workshop Dates

Each session is limited to 14 participants will be conducted via Zoom web conferencing.

Option 1: June 13-14

Option 2: July 25-26

Cost

Fees are non-refundable after May 1.