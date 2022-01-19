The SNO Report: New SNO FLOW Rubrics

It’s no secret that student success is largely reliant on teacher feedback. It’s also no secret that teachers are busier than ever, and finding time to grade and provide timely feedback to students can be tough.

While we can’t eliminate your grading responsibilities altogether, we’re excited to introduce a new feature for FLOW customers that might help make things a little easier: SNO FLOW rubrics.

Expanding on the existing FLOW grading system, FLOW rubrics allow you to create customized rubrics, provide specific scoring data organized by criteria and deliver individualized student feedback all in one place. No more toggling between tabs or hassling with paper rubrics.

The process of creating and managing FLOW rubrics couldn’t be easier:

Create new rubrics in your FLOW settings tab.

Designate assignment type(s) for each rubric.

Decide on criteria groups (think big-picture skills) and specified criteria (think descriptions of skills) for each rubric. Be as broad or as detailed as you’d like.

Customize point values.

Save your rubrics so they are ready to use!

Once a new rubric is created, simply select it on an assignment to grade and add feedback right then and there. Use the same rubric on multiple assignments, make corrections as needed and view completed rubrics at any time in your FLOW grade book.

Not a current FLOW user? Schedule a free FLOW demo to learn more about our one-of-a-kind workflow management system.

Not sure where to start? Send us a support ticket or sign up for a free webinar to see the rubric-creating process in action.