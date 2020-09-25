NEW! SNO now offering classes, learning communities and consulting

This summer, more than 400 teachers and students from across the country attended our SNO Academy’s live and interactive virtual classes, taught in partnership between SNO and a group of the nation’s best journalism advisers.

We were so overwhelmed by your response and continued interest in the Academy that we’re pleased to be able to announce an exciting, new slate of opportunities for you this school year.

Classes

It’s a frantic time of year all around. But what’s your Saturday look like?

We coordinated with our SNO Academy instructors to be able to bring you a full schedule of live and interactive virtual classes on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24 — two Fall SNO Academy Days, if you will.

Each class is two hours and $49 per seat (limit 12 seats per class). These sessions, for teachers and students, are hosted via Zoom by one of our instructors. The classes will cover topics including writing, interviewing, multimedia, advising, leadership, online publishing and more.

Learning Communities

This year may be especially difficult to get through and that’s why we came up with the idea of the SNO Learning Community.

The formula here involves teachers and students signing up for virtual communities (or cohorts), each made up of 15 of your peers from across the country, meeting seven times for an hour throughout the school year. Your Community will be hosted by one of our SNO Academy instructors, costs $75 for the year and includes an invitation to a dedicated Slack channel for you and your Community to stay in touch beyond your virtual meetups.

Hurry — the first Learning Community meets Oct. 8 (others soon after).

Consultants

Are you looking for a guest speaker to virtually drop into your class or just another teacher to take over for an hour? Or, maybe you’re in need of another adviser to talk to at the end of a long day.

Our SNO Academy instructors are standing by to help you with any of that.

Simply book them, based on their individual availability and areas of expertise, as a consultant for $100 to spend up to one hour with them per appointment.