The SNO Report: What’s new from SNO?

SNO never stops developing its platform. Over the past several months, we’ve brought you a number of new things. In case you’re only just now trying to catch up, here’s some of what’s new:

SNOAds.com

This summer we launched SNOAds.com, a new platform designed to make it easy for advertisers to buy ads on student news websites. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting virtually every aspect of our normal lives and shrinking budgets, raising revenue through advertising will be more important and challenging than ever. This free program is designed to help you with that.

Need help activating your listing? Send our support team a request.

SNO Curriculum

When you need help planning lessons to teach your journalism class this year, we’ve got you covered with lessons covering Writing & Reporting, Multimedia and Journalism Ethics. This free resource will continue developing into a larger library of presentations, activities and assignments every week.

The downloadable content is built with Google Drive. Learn how to use it.

Here are a few other things you might have missed…