Join Us on Bluesky – And Get Connected With SNO Starter Packs!

Do you remember when Twitter (erm, X) was fun and useful? Yeah, we do, too. That’s why we’re excited to announce that we’re making the switch to Bluesky—and we’d love for you to join us there. (We have an account for Best of SNO, too, and we’re posting all new Best of SNO story links there.)

So, what is Bluesky? It’s a new-ish, decentralized social media platform that offers a simpler, more enjoyable way to connect. Designed to bring back the usefulness of social media, Bluesky is quickly becoming a favorite for educators, journalists, and anyone who values meaningful connections.

To make your transition smooth, we’re introducing SNO Starter Packs, designed specifically for journalism programs:

High School Journalism Programs

College Journalism Programs

By joining a SNO Starter Pack, you’ll make it easy to instantly connect with a group of like-minded programs, fostering collaboration and inspiration within the Bluesky community.

Ready to join one of our start packs? Here’s how:

Simply submit your Bluesky profile information using this form.

We’re looking forward to connecting with you on Bluesky and continuing to support your incredible work in journalism. Together, let’s make social media fun, useful, and collaborative again.

See you on Bluesky,

The SNO Patrol

PS. We’ve also updated the FLEX theme to include a Bluesky social media profile option, making it easy for you to add the Bluesky icon to your SNO website. Visit the SNO Design Options page to add the icon to your site today.