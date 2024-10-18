Election Coverage Ideas Part 2: Resources

If you read last week’s SNO Report, you probably saw our suggestions about SNO tools to organize and format your election coverage. As a follow-up, now that you know the “how,” this week we’re sharing some suggestions about what exactly to cover – some from other organizations, and some from members of the SNO network.

Organization Suggestions

Let’s start with some general information and suggestions. Rather than reinvent the wheel ourselves, we’ve compiled a list of organizations that have already shared some great election resources for student publications.

SPLC – This resource includes story ideas, legal resources, information about student safety at political events, and many other helpful resources.

CSPA – Access some general tips for election reporting, some things you should consider before reporting, and a handful of additional resources.

Press Pass NYC – There’s a wealth of information included here, from story ideas to fact checkers to tips for getting interviews.

NSPA – When covering national elections especially, finding photos and media that you can use can be tricky. If your school is a member of National Scholastic Press Association, consider perusing (and possibly adding to) NSPA’s national election photo exchange.

Client Examples

In addition to those resources, we’ve also received tons of great election story submissions to Best of SNO this fall. Here is a list of some standouts that cover a wide range of election-related topics – from teacher perspectives to AI.

And there’s more where that came from! Head out to our election category on Best of SNO to check out more examples.

We hope these resources, in combination with the tools we suggested last week, will be helpful for you and your staff as you continue working on your election coverage. We can’t wait to see your work!