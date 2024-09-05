Kick off your year with help from SNO Support!

Feeling overwhelmed at the start of a new school year? The SNO Patrol is here to help! At least with the things related to your SNO website…

Here’s a list of SNO resources you can use to start your year off on the right foot. Think of this as your own personal “SNO Cheat Sheet” (and maybe bookmark it for later).

SNO Instructions & Tutorials: View dozens of text and video tutorials on everything from logging into your site to designing your homepage.

SNO Support Tickets: If you can’t find what you’re looking for in the tutorials, or if you have additional questions, reach out to our team via support ticket. We’re ready and waiting to help!

SNO Curriculum: Let us take care of some lesson planning for you. Each lesson in our curriculum library includes a Google Slides presentation and at least one activity – all ready to use in the classroom.

SNO Training: Whether you want to train your new staff or need a little brush up yourself, we have one-on-one training sessions available for purchase. Purchase single-hour sessions or an unlimited training subscription.*

Free Webinars: Looking for free training options? We’ve got those, too! We host free webinar sessions twice daily throughout the fall on a variety of topics, and you can register right from your site’s dashboard.

SNO Services: Site need a makeover? Try one of our site overhaul services. You tell us your design vision, and we’ll roll up our sleeves and get to work. We also offer a site review service if you’d prefer to do the work yourself.

SNO Facebook Group: Connect with other advisers in the SNO network to share content ideas, ask questions, seek advice, etc.

*Limit one training session per day per publication to ensure trainer availability for all clients.