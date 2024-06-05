SNO recognizes 74 student publications as SNO Distinguished Sites for 2023-2024

With another school year in the books, we hope you have a lot of web content that you and your staff can be proud of.

We’re certainly proud of all the schools that chose to participate in at least some part of our Distinguished Sites program this past year. Congratulations to the 74 schools that earned Distinguished Site status this year – a new record for the number of schools that achieved the designation!

358 schools earned at least one badge this year, which is no small feat.

Regardless of whether you earned all six badges, or just took the first steps and submitted some work, that is something to be proud of. Thank you for participating in our program. We hope to see your work again next year!

Here is this year’s complete list of SNO Distinguished Sites:

Viper Times (Verrado High School, Buckeye, AZ); XPress (Xavier College Preparatory Academy, Phoenix, AZ); Scot Scoop News (Carlmont High School, Belmont, CA); The Burlingame B (Burlingame High School, Burlingame, CA); The Sage (Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad, CA); El Estoque (Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, CA); The Accolade (Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton, CA); The Northwood Howler (Northwood High School, Irvine, CA); The Oracle (The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, CA); Amador Valley Today (Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton, CA); The Day Creek Howl (Day Creek Intermediate High School, Rancho Cucamonga, CA); The Foothill Dragon Press (Foothill Technology High School, Ventura, CA); The Bobcat Prowl (South Windsor High School, South Windsor, CT); NHS Chief Advocate (Nonnewaug High School, Woodbury, CT); The Gauntlet (St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Bradenton, FL); CavsConnect (Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Gables, FL); Hagerty Journalism Online (Hagerty High School, Oviedo, FL); The Eagle Eye (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, FL); The Raider Voice (Gulliver Preparatory, Pinecrest, FL); The Prowler (Starr’s Mill High School, Fayetteville, GA); McIntosh Trail (McIntosh High School, Peachtree City, GA); AHSneedle (Atlantic High School, Atlantic, IA); Spartan Shield (Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, IA); West Side Story (West High School, Iowa City, IA); The Wahawk Insider (Waterloo West High School, Waterloo, IA); Blueprint (Downers Grove South High School, Downers Grove, IL); Wildcat Chronicle (West Chicago Community High School, West Chicago, IL); PHS Media News (Paoli High School, Paoli, IN); The Budget (Lawrence High School, Lawrence, KS); Xavier News (Saint Xavier High School, Louisville, KY); The Pitch Online (Walter Johnson High School, Bethesda, MD); Garnet & Gold Gazette (Brunswick High School, Brunswick, MD); The Lance (Linganore High School, Frederick, MD) The Tide (Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, MD); The Emery (Huron High School, Ann Arbor, MI); The Lantern (Cannon Falls High School, Cannon Falls, MN); OHS Magnet (Owatonna High School, Owatonna, MN); The Rubicon (St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, MN); Pathfinder (Parkway West High School, Ballwin, MO); Marquette Messenger (Marquette High School, Chesterfield, MO); LHStoday (Wentzville Liberty High School, Lake St. Louis, MO); FHNtoday.com (Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, MO); The Mirror (De Smet Jesuit High School, St. Louis, MO); The Wildcat Roar (Westminster Christian Academy, Town & Country, MO); The Green Hope Falcon (Green Hope High School, Cary, NC); Athens Oracle (Athens Drive High School, Raleigh, NC); Lancer Spirit Online (Londonderry High School, Londonderry, NH); The Crimson (Bernards High School, Bernardsville, NJ); The Delphi (Delaware Valley Regional High School, Frenchtown, NJ); Tower (The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, NY); The Classic (Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, NY); Hayes Talisman (Rutherford B. Hayes High School, Delaware, OH); The La Salle Falconer (La Salle Catholic Preparatory High School, Milwaukie, OR); wlhsNOW (West Linn High School, West Linn, OR); Wilsonville Broadcast Network (Wilsonville High School, Wilsonville, OR); Mountain Echo (Altoona Area High School, Altoona, PA); The BluePrint (Bellwood-Antis High School, Bellwood, PA); The Purbalite (Baldwin High School, Pittsburgh, PA); Tyrone Eagle Eye News (Tyrone Area High School, Tyrone, PA); The Uproar (North Allegheny Senior High School, Wexford, PA); The Dispatch (James Bowie High School, Austin, TX); The Shield Online (McCallum High School, Austin, TX); Three Penny Press (Bellaire High School, Bellaire, TX); Westwood Horizon (Westwood High School, Austin, TX); The Wolfpack (Cedar Park High School, Cedar Park, TX); Coppell Student Media (Coppell High School, Coppell, TX); Wingspan (Liberty High School, Frisco, TX); The Review (St. John’s School, Houston, TX); KP Times (Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood, TX); The Rider Online (Mansfield Legacy High School, Mansfield, TX); Eagle Nation Online (Prosper High School, Prosper, TX); Valley Ventana (Smithson Valley High School, Spring Branch, TX); The Standard (The American School in London, London, England); Jets Flyover (Daegu International School, Daegu, South Korea)