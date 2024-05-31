Best of Best of SNO: End of Year Edition
Wow, SNO community! You all brought it in a HUGE way this school year.
This was definitely one of the strongest years in Best of SNO history, both in terms of quality and the number of submissions.
As always, Best of SNO competition is tough! It appears we will end the year with a 15% publication rate. Want some tips on what our reviewers look for? We’ve got you covered here.
Here are a few other notable stats* as we approach the end of this year’s submission window:
-
Over 16,400 submissions received (over 1,000 more than last year!)
-
Over 590 schools participated (over 50 more than last year!)
-
Over 2,400 articles, videos, podcasts and photo essays published (over 500 more than last year!)
-
351 Excellence in Writing badges awarded to schools published at least once on BestofSNO.com.
Here are a few of the SNO Patrol’s favorite stories from the past school year:
Our Favorite Piece of Timely Coverage
Bus route canceled due to driver shortage by the Purbalite Staff, Baldwin High School
Our Favorite Sports Feature
Athletes run down the clock against climate change by Tiffany Zhu and Claire Zhao, The Harker School
Our Favorite Coverage about Teacher Shortages
The Educator Exodus by Minsong Ha, Zakareya Hamed, Nimera Shanil, Allie Deutsch, and Sakura Mogami, McLean High School
Our Favorite Tech Story
1-2-3, eyes on me by Celia Sadewasser and Shanza Sami, Iowa City West High School
Our Favorite Follow-Up Story
Moving forward by Olivia Evans, Hebron High School
Our Favorite In-Depth Story
In-Depth: Piling Up by Willem Hummel and David Moss, Marquette High School
Our Favorite Community Story
Priced out of the playground by Manas Borra, Coppell High School
Our Favorite Academics Story
A 1 to 1 teacher to student ratio by Lilly Wu and Olivia Yuan, Lynbrook High School
Our Favorite Editorial
Editorial: We’re living in a drought of truth. It needs to end. by the 23-24 Editorial Board, Archer School for Girls
Our Favorite College Story
Sitting with the silence by Soraya Keiser and Alyssa Malyon, Bethel University
Our Favorite Video
Pickleball: Bringing People of Different Ages Together by Henry Leins and Vicent Wong, Palo Alto High School – In Focus TV
Our Favorite Podcast
How digital footprint affects Gen Z by Rikka Dimalanta and Jenny Marquez, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
Our Favorite Photo Essay
Seniors celebrate final day of high school by Sami Moesch, West Chicago Community High School
Coolest Celebrity Connection
GRC graduate to rock Thanksgiving halftime show with Dolly Parton by Emmie Rose, George Rogers Clark High School
Story that Made the SNO Patrol Feel Nostalgic
Rewinding into the past: the last standing Captain Video store remains open by Nicholas Lee, Carlmont High School
Our Favorite Incorporation of Taylor Swift Lyrics
ESPN, You need to calm down by Gourav Pany, Center Grove High School
Student Journalism Causing Change
Fighting for our rights: Gaggle & USD 497 by Natasha Torkzaban, Morgan Salisbury, Maya Smith, and Jack Tell, Lawrence High School
People’s Choice – Highest Number of Story Views from this School Year According to Analytics
Matthew Gray Gubler’s “Big Green Hand, Small Town Tour” by Violet Gude, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
Whether your staff submitted one or 180 pieces for consideration, we wouldn’t have Best of SNO without the awesome SNO community. Thanks for participating, and we hope to see more of your work next year!