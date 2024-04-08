Eleven SNO Customers Named NSPA Pacemaker Winners
On Saturday, April 6 at the National High School Journalism Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) named 12 scholastic media sites as Online Pacemaker winners. Of the 12 winners, 11 are part of the SNO community. NSPA previously announced 26 Online Pacemaker finalists in February.
Congratulations to all of the Online Pacemaker winners! We are incredibly proud of them. In alphabetical order by site title, the winners are:
-
The Blueprint, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Florida
-
Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas
-
The Foothill Dragon Press, Foothill Technology High School, Ventura, California
-
The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
-
The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minnesota
-
Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, California
-
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nevada
-
U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Illinois
-
Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, Massachusetts
-
Wildcat Chronicle, West Chicago Community High School, West Chicago, Illinois
-
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
Congratulations again to the Online Pacemaker winning advisers and staffs!