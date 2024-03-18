Thirty-four SNO customers named CSPA Gold Crown winners
Congratulations!
Thirty-four of the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Crown winners for digital or hybrid categories are part of the SNO network. The awards were announced at CSPA’s Spring Convention on March 15, 2023.
We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are listed below.
College Yearbook Hybrid News
-
The Ithacan, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY
High School Hybrid General Magazine
-
C Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
-
On the Record, duPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY
-
Verde Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
-
Viking Sports Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
High School Hybrid Literary Magazine
-
Dreamcatcher, Westwood High School, Austin, TX
High School Digital News
-
Eagle Nation Online, Prosper High School, Prosper, TX
-
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, IN
-
Mountain Echo, Altoona Area High School, Altoona, PA
-
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, NV
-
The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Newton, MA
-
The La Salle Falconer, La Salle Catholic College Preparatory, Milwaukie, OR
-
The Oracle, The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, CA
-
The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, TX
-
Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, MA
-
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Liberty, TX
High School Hybrid News
-
Eagle Eye News, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, FL
-
El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Palo Alto, CA
-
Kingwood Park Times, Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood, TX
-
FHN Today, Francis Howell North High School, Saint Charles, MO
-
The Boiling Point, Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, CA
-
The Campanile, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA
-
The Harbinger, Algonquin Regional High School, Northborough, MA
-
The Highlander, McLean High School, McLean, VA
-
The Lion’s Tale, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville, MD
-
The Messenger, Marquette High School, Chesterfield, MO
-
The Muse, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, FL
-
The Review, St. John’s School, Houston, TX
-
The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, Saint Paul, MN
-
The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, TX
-
The Southerner, Midtown High School, Atlanta, GA
-
The Standard, The American School in London, London, United Kingdom
-
Tiger Times, Texas High School, Texarkana, TX
-
U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, IL
Click here to view a list of all Gold and Silver Crown recipients.