Congratulations

Thirty-four SNO customers named CSPA Gold Crown winners

Thirty-four of the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Crown winners for digital or hybrid categories are part of the SNO network. The awards were announced at CSPA’s Spring Convention on March 15, 2023.

We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are listed below.

College Yearbook Hybrid News 

High School Hybrid General Magazine 

High School Hybrid Literary Magazine  

High School Digital News

High School Hybrid News

