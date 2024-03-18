Thirty-four SNO customers named CSPA Gold Crown winners

Congratulations!

Thirty-four of the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Crown winners for digital or hybrid categories are part of the SNO network. The awards were announced at CSPA’s Spring Convention on March 15, 2023.

We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are listed below.

College Yearbook Hybrid News

The Ithacan, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY

High School Hybrid General Magazine

C Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA

On the Record, duPont Manual High School, Louisville, KY

Verde Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA

Viking Sports Magazine, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, CA

High School Hybrid Literary Magazine

Dreamcatcher, Westwood High School, Austin, TX

High School Digital News

High School Hybrid News

