Server Migration & Updates

Buckle up, we’re about to get techie. If that doesn’t interest you, here’s the TL;DR version: We’re upgrading the hardware that powers your website, and you don’t need to worry about a thing.

Read on for the nitty gritty details.

What is happening?

SNO Sites is in the process of making a significant investment in new hardware and replacing and upgrading all of our servers to the newest generation of technology that is now available.

Our new servers will have significantly more powerful resources, including a 50% increase in processing cores. We’re also upgrading our hard drives to MVMe drives, which are more than twice as fast as our current SSD drives. In addition, we are also doubling our hard drive storage space to account for the growing volume of archives on our servers.

During this process, we are also upgrading your site’s PHP version to 8.2 and our database servers to use MariaDB version 10.6.

When will this happen?

The migration process will happen between now and March.

How does the process work?

The process is something that SNO handles in its entirety –– there is no extra work for you and nothing you need to do or worry about.

SNO does an initial sync of your website to a new hardware. Your site remains live on the old hardware during this time. SNO does a thorough testing of the copy of your site that’s on the new hardware. SNO performs a final sync of data from the old hardware to the new hardware. During this final sync, your site will be offline in order to maintain data integrity. Your site will be offline for 4-6 hours during this process. At this point, your site will be live on the new hardware.

We will schedule this final sync between the hours of 1-7 a.m. EST on either a Saturday or a Sunday. We will notify you via the dashboard approximately four days ahead of time to let you know when the final sync is scheduled for your site so that you can be prepared for the scheduled downtime.

We are maintaining all of our IP addresses throughout this process, so there will not be any DNS changes required.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us.