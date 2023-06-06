Best of Best of SNO End of Year Edition
Peaks and valleys. When looking back through the 2022-2023 Best of SNO submissions, that seemed to be the most accurate description of the trending topics.
Among this year’s published stories, we saw plenty of not-so-cheerful subjects, like schools grappling with fentanyl or AI technology in the classroom. But we also saw plenty of uplifting content too, like pieces about student advocacy efforts or pre-pandemic traditions returning to schools and communities.
Before we share a list of standouts, here are a few notable Best of SNO statistics from this year:
- Almost 14,000 stories submitted since September
- Nearly 1,800 articles, videos, podcasts, and photo essays published
- 533 participating schools
- Over 260 Excellence In Writing badges awarded to schools published at least once
With so many great pieces to choose from, picking the final Best of Best of SNO was a difficult task. From the peaks to the valleys and everything in between, these are just a handful of our favorites:
Best Deep Dive
Still fine, by Vanessa Moreno, McHenry High School
Best Opinion Writing
Photography through a racial lens, by Serena Liu, Parkway West High School
Best Sports Story
Report highlights impact of wealth inequality on state championships in Connecticut, by Talia Moskowitz, Staples High School
Best Human Interest Piece
Astrophysicist makes astronomical difference for women in STEM, by Allie Tremulis, Carlmont High School
Best Topical Coverage
The best coverage of some of the most popular topics we saw in our inbox this year.
“Woman, Life, Freedom” Iran Protests
-
“Woman, Life, Freedom”: Thousands demand change in Iran at D.C. protests, by Grace Roddy, Walt Whitman High School
Title IX 50th Anniversary
-
TITLE IX: Title Written, Story Unfinished, by Hana Barber, St. Mary’s Episcopal School
War in Ukraine
-
One year later: Russian and Ukrainian students speak on the war’s impact, by Reva Datar and Penelope Biddle, Wayland High School
Kanye West Sparks Controversy
-
Most Yeezys stay home as students respond to Kanye’s, Kyrie’s antisemitism, by Noah Elad, Shalhevet High School
Fentanyl Crisis
-
The silent killer, by Angelina Liu, Sri Achanta and Manasa Mohan, Coppell High School
ChatGPT
-
Let’s Chat: GPT, by Heidi Du, Maya Chu and Mrudani Ramkumar, Iowa City West High School
Best of Colleges
-
How a mother’s choice saved her child, by Christa Dutton, Wake Forest University
-
Analysis: In case of local prosecutors’ abortion pledge, politics outweighed practicality, by Simon Skoutas, Baldwin Wallace University
-
‘The nation is watching’: Students lead protests as Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson are expelled, by Katherine Oung, Vanderbilt University
Best Story Packaging
Packaging the period plan, by Lauren Chuu, Melody Cui, Avni Gandhi, Taryn Lam, Sarah Liu, Eshika Tiwari, and Sonia Verma, Monta Vista High School
Best Video
Video: Money and more-why the majority of Maize teachers have considered leaving education, by Natalie Partridge, Stahley Sears, Spencer Rich and Adrian Sanders, Maize Career Academy
Best Podcast
Midterms Mayhem Episode 1: Key issues precede upcoming elections, by Ella Yee, Emma Gao and Anika Maji, The Harker Upper School
Best Photo Essay
Pink Week 2022 sets standard for fun, fundraising, by McCallum High School Staff
Best Continuous Coverage
-
LAUSD shuts down schools on first day of union strike, by Satenik Ayrapetyan and Maggie Simonyan, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
-
SEIU strike ends, tentative deal reached, by Maggie Simonyan, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School
Best Political Coverage
Change in leadership: Gen Z runs for public office, by Emily Lynch, Kings High School
Most Unique Holiday Story
What is love?, by Claire Creely and Audrey Ghosh, Parkway West High School
Most Mischievous Critter Coverage
Raccoons make landfall, by Noah Braun, McCallum High School
Most Likely to Make the SNO Patrol Feel Old
Rizz-ults of “rizz” culture, by Chloe De Leon, Woodside High School
Most Likely to Inspire a Good Deed
MHSNews | German Class Surprises Senior Student, by Jack Favazza, Marquette High School
Thanks for making 2022-2023 another great year for Best of SNO. We look forward to reviewing your submissions again in the fall!