Best of Best of SNO End of Year Edition

Peaks and valleys. When looking back through the 2022-2023 Best of SNO submissions, that seemed to be the most accurate description of the trending topics.

Among this year’s published stories, we saw plenty of not-so-cheerful subjects, like schools grappling with fentanyl or AI technology in the classroom. But we also saw plenty of uplifting content too, like pieces about student advocacy efforts or pre-pandemic traditions returning to schools and communities.

Before we share a list of standouts, here are a few notable Best of SNO statistics from this year:

Almost 14,000 stories submitted since September

Nearly 1,800 articles, videos, podcasts, and photo essays published

533 participating schools

Over 260 Excellence In Writing badges awarded to schools published at least once

With so many great pieces to choose from, picking the final Best of Best of SNO was a difficult task. From the peaks to the valleys and everything in between, these are just a handful of our favorites:

Best Deep Dive

Still fine, by Vanessa Moreno, McHenry High School

Best Opinion Writing

Photography through a racial lens, by Serena Liu, Parkway West High School

Best Sports Story

Report highlights impact of wealth inequality on state championships in Connecticut, by Talia Moskowitz, Staples High School

Best Human Interest Piece

Astrophysicist makes astronomical difference for women in STEM, by Allie Tremulis, Carlmont High School

Best Topical Coverage

The best coverage of some of the most popular topics we saw in our inbox this year.

“Woman, Life, Freedom” Iran Protests

“Woman, Life, Freedom”: Thousands demand change in Iran at D.C. protests, by Grace Roddy, Walt Whitman High School

Title IX 50th Anniversary

TITLE IX: Title Written, Story Unfinished, by Hana Barber, St. Mary’s Episcopal School

War in Ukraine

One year later: Russian and Ukrainian students speak on the war’s impact, by Reva Datar and Penelope Biddle, Wayland High School

Kanye West Sparks Controversy

Most Yeezys stay home as students respond to Kanye’s, Kyrie’s antisemitism, by Noah Elad, Shalhevet High School

Fentanyl Crisis

The silent killer, by Angelina Liu, Sri Achanta and Manasa Mohan, Coppell High School

ChatGPT

Let’s Chat: GPT, by Heidi Du, Maya Chu and Mrudani Ramkumar, Iowa City West High School

Best of Colleges

Best Story Packaging

Packaging the period plan, by Lauren Chuu, Melody Cui, Avni Gandhi, Taryn Lam, Sarah Liu, Eshika Tiwari, and Sonia Verma, Monta Vista High School

Best Video

Video: Money and more-why the majority of Maize teachers have considered leaving education, by Natalie Partridge, Stahley Sears, Spencer Rich and Adrian Sanders, Maize Career Academy

Best Podcast

Midterms Mayhem Episode 1: Key issues precede upcoming elections, by Ella Yee, Emma Gao and Anika Maji, The Harker Upper School

Best Photo Essay

Pink Week 2022 sets standard for fun, fundraising, by McCallum High School Staff

Best Continuous Coverage

LAUSD shuts down schools on first day of union strike, by Satenik Ayrapetyan and Maggie Simonyan, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

SEIU strike ends, tentative deal reached, by Maggie Simonyan, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Best Political Coverage

Change in leadership: Gen Z runs for public office, by Emily Lynch, Kings High School

Most Unique Holiday Story

What is love?, by Claire Creely and Audrey Ghosh, Parkway West High School

Most Mischievous Critter Coverage

Raccoons make landfall, by Noah Braun, McCallum High School

Most Likely to Make the SNO Patrol Feel Old

Rizz-ults of “rizz” culture, by Chloe De Leon, Woodside High School

Most Likely to Inspire a Good Deed

MHSNews | German Class Surprises Senior Student, by Jack Favazza, Marquette High School

Thanks for making 2022-2023 another great year for Best of SNO. We look forward to reviewing your submissions again in the fall!