Twenty-three SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists
Twenty-three of the 24 finalists for the National Scholastic Press Association Online Pacemaker Awards are part of the SNO network.
We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are:
Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, California
El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California
The Boiling Point, Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, California
The Paly Voice, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, California
The Chronicle, Harvard-Westlake School, Studio City, California
The Foothill Dragon Press, Foothill Technology High School, Ventura, California
The BluePrint, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Florida
Eagle Eye, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida
The Southerner, Midtown High School, Atlanta, Georgia
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, Indiana
The Little Hawk, Iowa City High School, Iowa City, Iowa
The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
The Harbinger, Algonquin Regional High School, Northborough, Massachusetts
Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, Massachusetts
The Communicator, Community High School, Ann Arbor, Michigan
FHNtoday, Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Missouri
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nevada
The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, Texas
Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
Eagle Nation Online, Prosper High School, Prosper, Texas
Tiger Times Online, Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas
Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention April 20-22, 2023 in San Francisco.
SNO is offering a pre-convention workshop covering the design options available on your SNO site, and time to begin work on a redesign.