Twenty-three SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists

Twenty-three of the 24 finalists for the National Scholastic Press Association Online Pacemaker Awards are part of the SNO network.

We’re incredibly proud of these outstanding programs! They are:

Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention April 20-22, 2023 in San Francisco.

SNO is offering a pre-convention workshop covering the design options available on your SNO site, and time to begin work on a redesign.