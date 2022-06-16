SNO Recognizes 62 Publications As 2021-2022 SNO Distinguished Sites

As most schools made a full return to in-person learning this year, attention and focus were understandably pulled in a number of different directions. Despite this, many publication staffs still set their sights on earning SNO badges and working toward becoming a 2021-2022 SNO Distinguished Site.

Overall this year, SNO recognized 62 publications as SNO Distinguished Sites and awarded over 200 schools with at least one badge.

For some staffs, this year brought them their first-ever Distinguished Sites title.

For others, it offered a chance to continue their impressive multi-year streaks.

Still for a few others, the 2021-2022 Distinguished Sites season provided an opportunity to reclaim their title after a year off.

Whether they’re first-timers or repeat recipients, we recognize all the hard work, dedication, and teamwork it took along the way and congratulate all of our 2022 SNO Distinguished Sites!

This year’s complete list of 2022 SNO Distinguished Sites:

XPress (Xavier College Prep, Phoenix, Ariz.); Scot Scoop News (Carlmont High School, Belmont, Calif.); The Sage (Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad, Calif.); El Estoque (Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, Calif.); Amador Valley Today (Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton, Calif.); Harker Aquila (The Harper Upper School, San Jose, Calif.); The Wildcat Tribune (Dougherty Valley High School, San Ramon, Calif.); Inklings News (Staples High School, Westport, Conn.); CavsConnect (Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Gables, Fla.); Hagerty Journalism (Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Fla.); The Eagle Eye (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla.); The Raider Voice (Gulliver Preparatory, Pinecrest, Fla.); PHS News (H.B. Plant Senior High School, Tampa, Fla.); The Stampede (Wiregrass Ranch High School, Wesley Chapel, Fla.); The Southerner (Midtown High School, Atlanta, Ga.); The Prowler (Starr’s Mill High School, Fayetteville, Ga.); Metea Media (Metea Valley High School, Aurora, Ill.); U-High Midway (University of Chicago Laboratory School, Chicago, Ill.); The Blueprint (Downers Grove South High School, Downers Grove, Ill.); AHSneedle (Atlantic High School, Atlantic, Iowa); Spartan Shield (Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, Iowa); West Side Story (Iowa City West High School, Iowa City, Iowa); The Live Wire (Liberty High School, North Liberty, Iowa); The Lance (Linganore High School, Frederick, Md.); The Lantern (Cannon Falls High School, Cannon Falls, Minn.); OHS Magnet (Owatonna High School, Owatonna, Minn.); Knight Errant (Benilde-St. Margaret’s School, St. Louis Park, Minn.); The Echo (St. Louis Park High School, St. Louis Park, Minn.); The Rubicon (St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minn.); Pathfinder (Parkway West High School, Ballwin, Mo.); The Messenger (Marquette High School, Chesterfield, Mo.); The Kirkwood Call (Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, Mo.); LHS Today (Wentzville Liberty High School, Lake St. Louis, Mo.); PattonvilleTODAY (Pattonville High School, Maryland Heights, Mo.); FHN Today (Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Mo.); The Mirror (De Smet Jesuit High School, St. Louis, Mo.); The Wildcat Roar (Westminster Christian Academy, Town and Country, Mo.); Athens Oracle (Athens Drive High School, Raleigh, N.C.); The Catalyst (Millard West High School, Omaha, Neb.); Lancer Spirit Online (Londonderry High School, Londonderry, N.H.); The Delphi (Delaware Valley Regional High School, Frenchtown, N.J.); The Observer (Fordham University, New York, N.Y.); The La Salle Falconer (La Salle Catholic Preparatory, Milwaukie, Ore.); The Purbalite (Baldwin High School, Pittsburgh, Pa.); The BA Blueprint (Bellwood-Antis High School, Bellwood, Pa.); Periscope (Carlisle Area High School, Carlisle, Pa.); Mountaineer (Stroudsburg High School, Stroudsburg, Pa.); Eagle Eye News (Tyrone Area High School, Tyrone, Pa.); The Uproar (North Allegheny Senior High School, Wexford, Pa.); The Shield (McCallum High School, Austin, Texas); The Dispatch Online (James Bowie High School, Austin, Texas); Westwood Horizon (Westwood High School, Austin, Texas); The Wolfpack (Cedar Park High School, Cedar Park, Texas); Coppell Student Media (Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas); Wingspan (Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas); Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas); The Rider Online (Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas); Eagle Nation Online (Prosper High School, Prosper, Texas); Valley Ventana (Smithson Valley High School, Spring Branch, Texas); The Review (St. John’s School, Houston, Texas); The Voice of the Wildkats (Willis High School, Willis, Texas); The Standard (The American School in London, London, United Kingdom).