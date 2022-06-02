Best Of Best Of SNO: End Of Year Edition

We think it’s safe to say that the 2021-2022 school year was another unprecedented one.

We’re sure you’re tired of hearing that word, but with everything from shifting COVID protocols to widespread staffing shortages, it seems like the most accurate description for this academic year.

Despite a host of new challenges, and despite a few submission changes of our own, Best of SNO participation (and competition) remained strong this year.

Here are a few notable stats at the time of writing:

Over 15,000 submissions received

Over 530 schools participated

Over 1,900 articles, videos, podcasts and photo essays published

Over 175 Excellence in Writing badges awarded to schools published three or more times

While we unfortunately can’t feature every publication in a single newsletter, here are a few standouts that caught our eye throughout the year.

Best Deep Dive

One step forward, two steps back, by Melody Cui and Mikaylah Du, Monta Vista High School

Best Opinion Writing

No Place Called Home: Tackling Immigrant Struggles in the College Application Process, by Naisha Roy, South Forsyth High School

Best Public Impact Story

Why Teachers are Leaving and Why It Matters, by Logan Justice, Ella Williams and Victoria Bravo, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Best Sports Story

Breaking barriers, by Krisha Kapoor and Miguel Cohen Suarez, Iowa City West High School

Best Story Packaging

Video: Valentine’s Day Special – Staff share stories of meeting, falling in love with spouse, by Amanda Hare, Gabriella Winans and Alyssa Clark, Prosper High School

Best Human Interest Piece

The bleeding truth of women in poverty, by Ujala Chauhan, Carlmont High School

Best Video Feature

MHSNews: St. Louis Bookstore Fights Book Bans With Free Books, by Cassie Sun, Marquette High School

Best Audio Package

Red, White & True podcast series, by Chesney Evert, Carlmont High School

Best Photo Essay

Standing up and walking out, by McCallum High School staff

Best Topical Coverage

From COVID protocols to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we saw a lot of thorough and timely coverage on trending news events throughout the year. Here are just a handful of honorable mentions.

Best of Colleges

Best Feel Good Story

A pop quiz proposal, by Madi Michajliczenko, Parkway West High School

Most Likely to Gain Celebrity Attention

Racist remarks targeting Portola High students prompt community outrage, by Ryne Dunman and Claudia Lin, Portola High School

Most Devious Lick

‘Devious Licks’ spurs bathroom vandalism, by Aran Sonnad-Joshi, Sayan Sonnad-Joshi, and Ava Smith, Midtown High School

Most Likely to Appeal to the MCU Fandom

Spider-Man ultra fan, by Andrew Jáuregui, Liberty High School

Best Four-Legged Friend Feature

The ultimutt firefighter, by Quinn Burton, Millard West High School

Best Wordle Analysis

Global word games popularity strikes community, by Eva Marriott-Fabre, The American School in London

Most-Read Story

The Problem with Romanticizing Toxic Relationships in the Media, by Maha Laiq and Nora Mehadi, Patriot High School (with over 1,200 views)

And, as always, there’s plenty more where that came from.

As you and your staff celebrate the conclusion of yet another unprecedented school year, we wish you all a safe and relaxing summer.

We look forward to reading, watching and listening to your Best of SNO submissions again next fall!