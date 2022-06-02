Best of SNO

Best Of Best Of SNO: End Of Year Edition

/in ,

We think it’s safe to say that the 2021-2022 school year was another unprecedented one.

We’re sure you’re tired of hearing that word, but with everything from shifting COVID protocols to widespread staffing shortages, it seems like the most accurate description for this academic year.

Despite a host of new challenges, and despite a few submission changes of our own, Best of SNO participation (and competition) remained strong this year.

Here are a few notable stats at the time of writing:

While we unfortunately can’t feature every publication in a single newsletter, here are a few standouts that caught our eye throughout the year.

Best Deep Dive

One step forward, two steps backby Melody Cui and Mikaylah Du, Monta Vista High School

Best Opinion Writing

No Place Called Home: Tackling Immigrant Struggles in the College Application Processby Naisha Roy, South Forsyth High School

Best Public Impact Story

Why Teachers are Leaving and Why It Mattersby Logan Justice, Ella Williams and Victoria Bravo, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School 

Best Sports Story

Breaking barriers,  by Krisha Kapoor and Miguel Cohen Suarez, Iowa City West High School 

Best Story Packaging

Video: Valentine’s Day Special – Staff share stories of meeting, falling in love with spouseby Amanda Hare, Gabriella Winans and Alyssa Clark, Prosper High School 

Best Human Interest Piece

The bleeding truth of women in povertyby Ujala Chauhan, Carlmont High School 

Best Video Feature

MHSNews: St. Louis Bookstore Fights Book Bans With Free Booksby Cassie Sun, Marquette High School 

Best Audio Package

Red, White & True podcast seriesby Chesney Evert, Carlmont High School

Best Photo Essay

Standing up and walking outby McCallum High School staff 

Best Topical Coverage

From COVID protocols to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we saw a lot of thorough and timely coverage on trending news events throughout the year. Here are just a handful of honorable mentions.

Best of Colleges

Best Feel Good Story

A pop quiz proposalby Madi Michajliczenko, Parkway West High School 

Most Likely to Gain Celebrity Attention

Racist remarks targeting Portola High students prompt community outrageby Ryne Dunman and Claudia Lin, Portola High School 

Most Devious Lick

‘Devious Licks’ spurs bathroom vandalismby Aran Sonnad-Joshi, Sayan Sonnad-Joshi, and Ava Smith, Midtown High School 

Most Likely to Appeal to the MCU Fandom

Spider-Man ultra fanby Andrew Jáuregui, Liberty High School

Best Four-Legged Friend Feature

The ultimutt firefighterby Quinn Burton, Millard West High School 

Best Wordle Analysis

Global word games popularity strikes communityby Eva Marriott-Fabre, The American School in London   

Most-Read Story

The Problem with Romanticizing Toxic Relationships in the Mediaby Maha Laiq and Nora Mehadi, Patriot High School (with over 1,200 views)

And, as always, there’s plenty more where that came from.

As you and your staff celebrate the conclusion of yet another unprecedented school year, we wish you all a safe and relaxing summer.

We look forward to reading, watching and listening to your Best of SNO submissions again next fall!