Best Of Best Of SNO: End Of Year Edition
We think it’s safe to say that the 2021-2022 school year was another unprecedented one.
We’re sure you’re tired of hearing that word, but with everything from shifting COVID protocols to widespread staffing shortages, it seems like the most accurate description for this academic year.
Despite a host of new challenges, and despite a few submission changes of our own, Best of SNO participation (and competition) remained strong this year.
Here are a few notable stats at the time of writing:
- Over 15,000 submissions received
- Over 530 schools participated
- Over 1,900 articles, videos, podcasts and photo essays published
- Over 175 Excellence in Writing badges awarded to schools published three or more times
While we unfortunately can’t feature every publication in a single newsletter, here are a few standouts that caught our eye throughout the year.
Best Deep Dive
One step forward, two steps back, by Melody Cui and Mikaylah Du, Monta Vista High School
Best Opinion Writing
No Place Called Home: Tackling Immigrant Struggles in the College Application Process, by Naisha Roy, South Forsyth High School
Best Public Impact Story
Why Teachers are Leaving and Why It Matters, by Logan Justice, Ella Williams and Victoria Bravo, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Best Sports Story
Breaking barriers, by Krisha Kapoor and Miguel Cohen Suarez, Iowa City West High School
Best Story Packaging
Video: Valentine’s Day Special – Staff share stories of meeting, falling in love with spouse, by Amanda Hare, Gabriella Winans and Alyssa Clark, Prosper High School
Best Human Interest Piece
The bleeding truth of women in poverty, by Ujala Chauhan, Carlmont High School
Best Video Feature
MHSNews: St. Louis Bookstore Fights Book Bans With Free Books, by Cassie Sun, Marquette High School
Best Audio Package
Red, White & True podcast series, by Chesney Evert, Carlmont High School
Best Photo Essay
Standing up and walking out, by McCallum High School staff
Best Topical Coverage
From COVID protocols to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we saw a lot of thorough and timely coverage on trending news events throughout the year. Here are just a handful of honorable mentions.
- COVID Procedures
-
FJUHSD mandates vaccines for entire staff, offers secondary option to test weekly for unvaccinated, by Kate Yang, Sunny Hills High School
-
- School Staffing Shortages
-
The low-down on low staff, by Leah Schroeder, Parkway West High School
-
- Astroworld Tragedy
-
Local attendees reflect over dangerous festival, by Angelina Liu, Coppell High School
-
- Russia/Ukraine Conflict
-
‘I couldn’t believe that I made it’, by Alysa Suleiman and Dilsher Dhaliwal, The Harker Upper School
-
- Leaked Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Draft Opinion
- La Salle Community Reacts to the Supreme Court’s Leaked Plans to Overturn Roe v. Wade, by Lillian Paugh, Anna Waldron, and Lucy MacNeela, La Salle Catholic Preparatory
Best of Colleges
- Incarcerated women need treatment, not punishment. Stacey Borden knows firsthand, by Ysabelle Kempe, Northeastern University – The Scope Boston
- Mule Rider Community Supports World Record Attempt, by Emma Fischer, University of Central Missouri
- Teens show symptoms of Tourette’s Syndrome, some blame TikTok, by Laken Kincaid, John Carroll University
Best Feel Good Story
A pop quiz proposal, by Madi Michajliczenko, Parkway West High School
Most Likely to Gain Celebrity Attention
Racist remarks targeting Portola High students prompt community outrage, by Ryne Dunman and Claudia Lin, Portola High School
Most Devious Lick
‘Devious Licks’ spurs bathroom vandalism, by Aran Sonnad-Joshi, Sayan Sonnad-Joshi, and Ava Smith, Midtown High School
Most Likely to Appeal to the MCU Fandom
Spider-Man ultra fan, by Andrew Jáuregui, Liberty High School
Best Four-Legged Friend Feature
The ultimutt firefighter, by Quinn Burton, Millard West High School
Best Wordle Analysis
Global word games popularity strikes community, by Eva Marriott-Fabre, The American School in London
Most-Read Story
The Problem with Romanticizing Toxic Relationships in the Media, by Maha Laiq and Nora Mehadi, Patriot High School (with over 1,200 views)
And, as always, there’s plenty more where that came from.
As you and your staff celebrate the conclusion of yet another unprecedented school year, we wish you all a safe and relaxing summer.
We look forward to reading, watching and listening to your Best of SNO submissions again next fall!