The SNO Report: Tasks To End The School Year

As we approach the end of the school year, we know student motivation wanes with each passing day. So before your staff checks out entirely, make sure to review our end-of-the-year checklist to set yourself up for success in the fall.

Remove site access for your departing staff members . Once the last day of school concludes, make sure to change the user roles of your former staff members to “subscribers.” This retains their work while restricting their access to the backend of the site, ensuring your site remains safe and secure.

Give us a heads up about adviser changes . If you know that a new adviser will be taking over the site in the fall, send us a note so we can update our records and make sure they receive a warm welcome.

Take a backup of your site . Whether you plan on redesigning your site over the summer or leaving it untouched, taking a Design Backup captures a copy of the current version of your site in case it becomes necessary to restore it down the line.

Put us to wor k. If your staff has been eyeing a FLEX Pro Conversion, Site Review, or Site Overhaul for some time, summertime is the best time to pull the trigger. We’ll add it to our docket, and you’ll have a fancy new site or detailed video analysis waiting for you when you get back to school.

Consider scheduling a training session. Will your incoming staff consist of newbies who have never touched your site before? It may be wise to order a virtual training session with one of our SNO experts. You can schedule it whenever it makes sense to you and have as many students in attendance as you would like.

As always, we want to express our appreciation for letting us build and support your websites this year. We hope you have a safe and relaxing summer.