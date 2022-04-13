2022 Pacemaker And Gold Crown Winners
Congratulations!
Over the last few weeks, the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) and Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) announced their annual award winners. We are pleased to congratulate the 18 Online Pacemakers and 25 Gold Crown Winners that are part of the SNO community.
Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas. (NSPA)
Eastside Online, Cherry Hill High School East, Cherry Hill, N.J. (NSPA)
Echo, St. Louis Park High School, St. Louis Park, Minn. (CSPA, NSPA)
FHN Today, Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Mo. (CPSA, NSPA)
Harker Aquila, The Harker School, San Jose, Calif. (CSPA, NSPA)
HHS Media, Harrisonburg High School, Harrisonburg, Va. (NSPA)
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, Ind. (CSPA, NSPA)
Inklings News, Staples High School, Westport, Conn. (CSPA)
Manual RedEye, duPont Manual High School, Louisville, Ky. (CSPA)
Mill Valley News, Mill Valley High School, Shawnee, Kan. (NSPA)
Pathfinder, Parkway West High School, Ballwin, Mo. (CSPA, NSPA)
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nev. (CSPA)
The Boiling Point, Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, Calif. (CSPA)
The Broadview, Convent of the Sacred Heart High School, San Francisco, Calif. (CSPA)
The Communicator, Community High School, Ann Arbor, Mich. (CSPA, NSPA)
The Eagle Eye, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla. (CSPA)
The Harbinger, Algonquin Regional High School, Northborough, Mass. (NSPA)
The Highlander, McLean High School, McLean, Va. (CSPA)
The Horizon, Westwood High School, Austin, Texas. (CSPA)
The Kirkwood Call, Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, Mo. (CSPA)
The Little Hawk, City High School, Iowa City, Iowa (NSPA)
The Oracle, The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, Calif. (CSPA, NSPA)
The Paly Voice, Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto, Calif. (CSPA)
The Red Ledger, Lovejoy High School, Lucas, Texas. (CSPA)
The Review, St. John’s School, Houston, Texas. (CSPA)
The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minn. (NSPA)
The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, Texas. (NSPA)
The Southerner, Midtown High School, Atlanta, Ga. (CSPA)
The Standard, The American School in London, London, U.K. (CSPA)
tjTODAY, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, Va. (CSPA)
U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Ill. (NSPA)
Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, Mass. (CSPA, NSPA)
Webb Canyon Chronicle, The Webb Schools, Claremont, Calif. (CSPA)
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas. (CSPA, NSPA)