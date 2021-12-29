SNO’s Year in Numbers

For those of you with a Spotify subscription, and even for those without, you probably saw “Spotify Wrapped” infographics dominating your social media feeds a few weeks ago.

Whether you liked it or not, you found out how many minutes the people you follow spent listening to music, who their top artists were, and even caught a glimpse into their “Audio Aura.”

It seems like recently, “Year in Review ” montages like “Spotify Wrapped” have become all the rage. And since we’re always trying to stay up to date with what today’s young people are into, we’re jumping on the bandwagon.

Although our year in review wrap-up isn’t quite as flashy, we think these numbers still deserve some serious attention. Over the past 12 months we have:

Received 231,777 pageviews on snosites.com

Maintained a total server uptime of 99.99%

Managed 6.575 terabytes of student journalism

Stored 18.05 terabytes of website backups across 3 independent systems

Mitigated a DDoS attack of 41,271,132 requests on a single site within a one hour period through our firewalls

Served 14,844 support tickets

Read through approximately 18,000 story submissions to Best of SNO

Recognized 75 SNO Distinguished Sites

Conducted a combined total of 453 training and webinar sessions

Stored 47,334 assignments in FLOW

Amassed 7,259 FLOW users

Had 11,500 downloads of the Student News Source and College News Source Apps

Garnered app readers in 14 different countries

Sold 1,105 ads on SNOAds.com

We appreciate you letting us build and support your websites over the past year. As it comes to a close, we want to wish you a happy, healthy, and enjoyable new year.

Sincerely,

The SNO Patrol Team