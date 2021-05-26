Best Of Best Of SNO: End Of Year

It turns out that not even a pandemic can slow student journalists down, especially when it comes to Best of SNO. Not only did this year’s submission numbers match last year’s, they went above and beyond. See for yourself:
At the time of this email, Best of SNO had…
- More than 20,750 stories submitted to it, since September
- Published more than 2,900 articles, videos, podcasts, and photo essays
- 508 participating schools (31 more than last year)
- 318 schools published at least once
- 8 schools published more than 50 times, including Carlmont High School (154), North Allegheny Senior High School (86) and McCallum High School (85)
It was another extremely competitive year, with a measly 15 percent overall publication rate. That level of excellence made selecting this year’s Best of SNO superlatives even more challenging than usual. Of the thousands of stories published on Best of SNO this year, here’s a handful of our favorites:
Best Audio Package
Flourish: Stories of unconditional love, by Kaylene Lin, Carlmont High School
Best of Colleges
- Exposed and Naked, by Christian Carlo Ceguerra, Skyline College
- The Red Deal proposal prioritizes climate justice and liberation for Indigenous people, by Nia Beckett, Northeastern University – The Scope Boston
- How these queer professors support their LGBTQIA+ students, by Mary Helene Hall, Mercer University
Best Deep Dive
In-Depth: Barriers to Mental Health Care in Black Communities, by Lauren Pickett, Marquette High School
Best Double Take
Meet the multiple multiples of McCallum, by Lily Prather, Kate Boyle, Ellen Fox, and Elisha Scott, McCallum High School
Best Epitome of Gen-Z
Driver’s License “Brakes” Records, by Shoshie Hemley, Iowa City High School
Most Inflatable Story
Turkey War, by Jenna Reynolds and Dana Summers, Millard West High School
Most Likely to Pique a SNO Developer’s Interest
Tech companies update computing terms to promote inclusivity, by Melissa Chen and Rachel Wu, Lynbrook High School
Best Nerd Empowerment Article
Power of the nerd: Dungeons & Dragons, by Gray Corkey, Metea Valley High School
Best Opinion Writing
Democracy and Idolatry, by Sally Cho, North Allegheny Senior High School
Best Photo Essay
Crisanto Street: A NML Photo Essay, by Ernest Leong, Los Altos High School
Best Political Scene Setting
YEAR OF THE YARD SIGN: Election’s conflicts and tensions are playing out on area front lawns, by Keira Beller, Shalhevet High School
Best Public Impact Story
KSP training slideshow quotes Hitler, advocates ‘ruthless’ violence, by Satchel Walton and Cooper Walton, duPont Manual High School
Best Sports Story
Beyond the binary, by Hanah Kitamoto and Caroline Mascardo, Iowa City West High School
Best Story Packaging
What does shelter-in-place mean when shelter is unaffordable?, by Eric Fang, Lucy Ge, Nina Gee, Varsha Rammohan, Arushi Saxena, Alysa Suleiman, Anna Vazhaeparambil, Sara Yen, and Gloria Zhang, The Harker Upper School
Best Topical Coverage
Three news events stood out over the past nine months, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, ongoing anti-Asian violence, and the Derek Chauvin conviction. Special mentions go to:
- Chaos at the Capitol, by Dana Richie, Henry W. Grady High School
- Verdict brings relief, hope, by Andrea Melear and Jacob Khabie, St. Louis Park High School
- Yellow Wave: Organizations, elected officials and community members take steps to address AAPI hate, by Michelle Sheen, Sunny Hills High School
Best Video Feature
Remembering the life of Panton Adams, by Logan Schiciano, The Masters School
Most-Read Story
Machismo: Toxic Masculinity Within Hispanic Culture, by Emara Sáez, Academy of the Holy Names (More than 5,700 views since September)
And there’s more where that came from. We hope you’ve enjoyed reading it as much as we have.