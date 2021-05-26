Best Of Best Of SNO: End Of Year

It turns out that not even a pandemic can slow student journalists down, especially when it comes to Best of SNO. Not only did this year’s submission numbers match last year’s, they went above and beyond. See for yourself:

At the time of this email, Best of SNO had…

It was another extremely competitive year, with a measly 15 percent overall publication rate. That level of excellence made selecting this year’s Best of SNO superlatives even more challenging than usual. Of the thousands of stories published on Best of SNO this year, here’s a handful of our favorites:

Best Audio Package

Flourish: Stories of unconditional love, by Kaylene Lin, Carlmont High School

Best of Colleges

Best Deep Dive

In-Depth: Barriers to Mental Health Care in Black Communities, by Lauren Pickett, Marquette High School

Best Double Take

Meet the multiple multiples of McCallum, by Lily Prather, Kate Boyle, Ellen Fox, and Elisha Scott, McCallum High School

Best Epitome of Gen-Z

Driver’s License “Brakes” Records, by Shoshie Hemley, Iowa City High School

Most Inflatable Story

Turkey War, by Jenna Reynolds and Dana Summers, Millard West High School

Most Likely to Pique a SNO Developer’s Interest

Tech companies update computing terms to promote inclusivity, by Melissa Chen and Rachel Wu, Lynbrook High School

Best Nerd Empowerment Article

Power of the nerd: Dungeons & Dragons, by Gray Corkey, Metea Valley High School

Best Opinion Writing

Democracy and Idolatry, by Sally Cho, North Allegheny Senior High School

Best Photo Essay

Crisanto Street: A NML Photo Essay, by Ernest Leong, Los Altos High School

Best Political Scene Setting

YEAR OF THE YARD SIGN: Election’s conflicts and tensions are playing out on area front lawns, by Keira Beller, Shalhevet High School

Best Public Impact Story

KSP training slideshow quotes Hitler, advocates ‘ruthless’ violence, by Satchel Walton and Cooper Walton, duPont Manual High School

Best Sports Story

Beyond the binary, by Hanah Kitamoto and Caroline Mascardo, Iowa City West High School

Best Story Packaging

What does shelter-in-place mean when shelter is unaffordable?, by Eric Fang, Lucy Ge, Nina Gee, Varsha Rammohan, Arushi Saxena, Alysa Suleiman, Anna Vazhaeparambil, Sara Yen, and Gloria Zhang, The Harker Upper School

Best Topical Coverage

Three news events stood out over the past nine months, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, ongoing anti-Asian violence, and the Derek Chauvin conviction. Special mentions go to:

Best Video Feature

Remembering the life of Panton Adams, by Logan Schiciano, The Masters School

Most-Read Story

Machismo: Toxic Masculinity Within Hispanic Culture, by Emara Sáez, Academy of the Holy Names (More than 5,700 views since September)

And there’s more where that came from. We hope you’ve enjoyed reading it as much as we have.