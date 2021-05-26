Best Of Best Of SNO: End Of Year

Best of SNO

It turns out that not even a pandemic can slow student journalists down, especially when it comes to Best of SNO. Not only did this year’s submission numbers match last year’s, they went above and beyond. See for yourself:

At the time of this email, Best of SNO had…

It was another extremely competitive year, with a measly 15 percent overall publication rate. That level of excellence made selecting this year’s Best of SNO superlatives even more challenging than usual. Of the thousands of stories published on Best of SNO this year, here’s a handful of our favorites:

Best Audio Package
Flourish: Stories of unconditional loveby Kaylene Lin, Carlmont High School

Best of Colleges

Best Deep Dive
In-Depth: Barriers to Mental Health Care in Black Communitiesby Lauren Pickett, Marquette High School

Best Double Take
Meet the multiple multiples of McCallum, by Lily Prather, Kate Boyle, Ellen Fox, and Elisha Scott, McCallum High School

Best Epitome of Gen-Z 
Driver’s License “Brakes” Recordsby Shoshie Hemley, Iowa City High School

Most Inflatable Story
Turkey Warby Jenna Reynolds and Dana Summers, Millard West High School

Most Likely to Pique a SNO Developer’s Interest
Tech companies update computing terms to promote inclusivityby Melissa Chen and Rachel Wu, Lynbrook High School

Best Nerd Empowerment Article
Power of the nerd: Dungeons & Dragonsby Gray Corkey, Metea Valley High School

Best Opinion Writing
Democracy and Idolatry, by Sally Cho, North Allegheny Senior High School

Best Photo Essay 
Crisanto Street: A NML Photo Essayby Ernest Leong, Los Altos High School

Best Political Scene Setting
YEAR OF THE YARD SIGN: Election’s conflicts and tensions are playing out on area front lawns, by Keira Beller, Shalhevet High School

Best Public Impact Story
KSP training slideshow quotes Hitler, advocates ‘ruthless’ violenceby Satchel Walton and Cooper Walton, duPont Manual High School

Best Sports Story
Beyond the binaryby Hanah Kitamoto and Caroline Mascardo, Iowa City West High School

Best Story Packaging
What does shelter-in-place mean when shelter is unaffordable?by Eric Fang, Lucy Ge, Nina Gee, Varsha Rammohan, Arushi Saxena, Alysa Suleiman, Anna Vazhaeparambil, Sara Yen, and Gloria Zhang, The Harker Upper School

Best Topical Coverage
Three news events stood out over the past nine months, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, ongoing anti-Asian violence, and the Derek Chauvin conviction. Special mentions go to:

Best Video Feature
Remembering the life of Panton Adams, by Logan Schiciano, The Masters School

Most-Read Story
Machismo: Toxic Masculinity Within Hispanic Cultureby Emara Sáez, Academy of the Holy Names (More than 5,700 views since September)

And there’s more where that came from. We hope you’ve enjoyed reading it as much as we have.

