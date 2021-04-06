NEW! Attend intensive SNO training workshop this summer in person or virtually

Join us this summer for one of our SNO Adviser Academy workshops, an immersive multi-day training for journalism advisers of all experience levels. We’re excited to be able to offer it both in person, at our headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn., and virtually.

Whether you’re traveling to see us or becoming an expert from your couch, SNO’s technical trainer Alex McNamee will be on hand to meet you where you are and take you to the next level. This workshop is designed to give you a complete and extensive hands-on training using the SNO platform, whether you’re new to SNO or a seasoned veteran. We’ll cover every aspect of your SNO site, from publishing content to designing your homepage, leaving no stone unturned. Plus, we’ll talk social media, mobile journalism, advertising, workflow management, audience analytics and more.

Are you ready to become a SNO expert?

In-Person Workshop Dates ($295)

Each session is limited to 10 participants to maintain responsible social distancing. Participants are required to be fully vaccinated to attend.

Option 1: July 20-22

Option 2: August 3-5

Virtual Workshop Dates ($175)

Each session will be conducted via Zoom web conferencing.

Option 1: June 15-16

Option 2: June 29-30

Option 3: July 13-14

Option 4: July 27-28

*Fees are due by May 31 and do not include meals or lodging.