The SNO Report: SNO’s Year in Numbers

When reflecting on 2020, a particularly prominent theme of the year seemed to be statistics. From COVID-19 cases to electoral college votes, numbers dominated the news cycle.

As the year comes to a close, we thought it would be appropriate to apply this trend to our own work. With that, we present to you SNO’s 2020 Year in Numbers.

Over the past 12 months we have:

Received 193,907 pageviews on snosites.com

Maintained a total server uptime of 99.99%

Managed 5.437 terabytes of student journalism

Served 15,663 support tickets

Read through approximately 30,000 story submissions to Best of SNO

Recognized 76 SNO Distinguished Sites

Conducted 332 training sessions

Stored 47,787 assignments in FLOW

Amassed 6,697 FLOW users

Had 17,345 downloads of the Student News Source and College News Source Apps

Garnered app readers in 5 different countries

Sold 158 ads on SNOAds.com

As always, we want to express our sincere appreciation for letting us build and support your websites this year. We hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

Sincerely,

The SNO Patrol Team