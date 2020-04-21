Coming Soon: Live Interactive Virtual Courses from The SNO Academy

Today, we are excited to announce that SNO is partnering with a group of the nation’s top journalism instructors to launch The SNO Academy, a series of live, interactive virtual classes for journalism advisers and student journalists.

The courses will vary in length (from half-day to multi-day) and cover a wide range of topics, such as Editorial Leadership, Video Production, Writing, Social Media, and much, much more. All of the courses will be limited to no more than 12 participants to ensure that all students have the opportunity to interact with the instructor and coursemates.

The first set of classes will be available starting in May and will continue throughout the summer and very likely into next fall. We’re finalizing the details on a few more courses today, and we’ll release the full details of the new virtual SNO Academy on Thursday. Feel free to drop us a line if you want to learn more before then. Be safe and stay tuned!