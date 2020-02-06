Twenty-three SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists

/in /by

Twenty-three sites in the SNO network were among the 28 finalists for the National Scholastic Press Association Online Pacemaker Awards.

We’re tremendously proud of these outstanding programs. They include:

Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism convention April 16-18 in Nashville.