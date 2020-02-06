/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/snologo-300x138.png 0 0 Tom Hutchinson /wp-content/uploads/2015/02/snologo-300x138.png Tom Hutchinson2020-02-06 14:49:152020-02-06 14:49:51Twenty-three SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists
Twenty-three SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists
Twenty-three sites in the SNO network were among the 28 finalists for the National Scholastic Press Association Online Pacemaker Awards.
We’re tremendously proud of these outstanding programs. They include:
- Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, CA
- The Boiling Point, Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, CA
- The Paly Voice, Palo Alto Senior High School, Palo Alto, CA
- The Foothill Dragon Press, Foothill Technology High School, Ventura, CA
- The Prowler, Starr’s Mill High School, Fayetteville, GA
- U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago IL
- HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, IN
- Mill Valley News, Mill Valley High School, Shawnee, KS
- Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, MA
- Echo, St. Louis Park High School, St. Louis Park, MN
- Knight Errant, Benilde-St. Margaret’s School, St. Louis Park, MN
- Rubicon Online, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, MN
- Pathfinder, Parkway West High School, Ballwin, MO
- Le Journal Live, Notre Dame de Sion High School, Kansas City, MO
- The Kirkwood Call, Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, MO
- Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, NV
- The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, TX
- The Eagle’s Tale, Canyon High School, Canyon, TX
- Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, TX
- Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, TX
- The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, TX
- The Highlander, McLean High School, McLean, VA
- The Hawkeye, Mountlake Terrace High School, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism convention April 16-18 in Nashville.