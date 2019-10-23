NEW! Attend intensive SNO training workshop this summer in Minneapolis

Join us this summer at one of three SNO Adviser Academy workshops, an immersive 2-1/2-day training for journalism advisers at our headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn.

SNO’s technical trainer Alex McNamee will be on hand to meet you where you are and take you to the next level with this new workshop designed to give you a complete and extensive hands-on training using the SNO platform, whether you’re new to SNO or a seasoned veteran. And that’s not all: We’ll show you the way to train your students to use your website and add-on tools to uniquely set up each one for success. We’ll cover trends in design, mobile journalism and social media, advertising and marketing and show you how to execute. We’ll discuss ways to better manage your workload in the classroom as you’ll be able to brainstorm and network with other advisers just like you from all over the country.

Workshop Dates

Each session is limited to 12 participants.

Option 1: June 16 – 18

Option 2: July 14 – 16

Option 3: August 4 – 6

Cost

Fees are non-refundable after April 15th and do not include transportation, meals or lodging.

Eager Bird Fee (Register by January 1st): $250

(Register by January 1st): $250 Early Bird Fee (Register by March 1st): $275

(Register by March 1st): $275 Ordinary Bird Fee: $295

There’s no better time than summertime to visit Minneapolis and St. Paul. Catch a home run ball at a Minnesota Twins or St. Paul Saints game, a short light rail trip away. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls, walk along the Mississippi River or any of our lakes. (We’re known to have thousands.) Grab a drink at one of the Twin Cities’ many breweries or just scarf down a Juicy Lucy and more great food at a local restaurant. And SNO HQ is located just across the street from the Mall of America, with all the shopping and amusement park possibilities you could dream of.

Space is limited in each session. Reserve your spot today!