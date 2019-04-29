Fourteen SNO customer sites awarded a Pacemaker by NSPA

The National Scholastic Press Association announced its top honors for scholastic press publications on Saturday. We are pleased to share that 14 of the 18 Online Pacemaker winners are members of the SNO community.

The winning sites are:

Congratulations to the advisers and staffs of these terrific programs. For a complete list of winners, go to the NSPA website.