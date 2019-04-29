Fourteen SNO customer sites awarded a Pacemaker by NSPA
The National Scholastic Press Association announced its top honors for scholastic press publications on Saturday. We are pleased to share that 14 of the 18 Online Pacemaker winners are members of the SNO community.
The winning sites are:
-
El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, Calif.
-
The Pearl Post, Daniel Pearl Magnet High School, Lake Balboa, Calif.
-
The Oracle, The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles
-
HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, Ind.
-
Echo, St. Louis Park High School, St. Louis Park, Minn.
-
Rubicon Online, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minn.
-
Pathfinder, Parkway West High School, Ballwin, Mo.
-
The Kirkwood Call, Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, Mo.
-
FHN Today, Francis Howell North High School, Saint Charles, Mo.
-
Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas
-
The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, Texas
-
Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
-
The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
-
Tiger Times Online, Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas
Congratulations to the advisers and staffs of these terrific programs. For a complete list of winners, go to the NSPA website.