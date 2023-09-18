Best of SNO is OPEN!

Happy autumn, everyone! While some are excited for fall because of football, colorful leaves, or pumpkin spice, we guess that there are also members of your staff getting hyped for the return of Best of SNO submission season!

Well, the wait is officially over. Best of SNO opens today! You can go to the SNO Badges section of your website’s dashboard and submit one eligible story per school day.

Not only does the Best of SNO website have a new look this year, but we’ve also made a few slight adjustments to the guidelines.

Here are the guidelines for eligible stories:

Stories must be 300 words in length with the exception of podcast or video submissions. If the story contains images, they must be original. No AI-generated images or Creative Commons images will be permitted; however, promotional materials for reviews are still allowed. Stories must have a byline with the writer’s first and last name. Stories must be submitted within 90 days of publication. Only one story can be submitted from your site per weekday.

Submissions that meet the eligibility guidelines will be reviewed by members of the SNO Patrol, and around 10-15% will be selected each day for publication on Best of SNO.

Last school year we reviewed almost 14,000 stories from 533 schools! In the end, we published roughly 1,800 of those articles. Needless to say, it’s very competitive, so please don’t get discouraged if your first few submissions aren’t published.

Sites that get one story published to Best of SNO earn the Excellence in Writing badge, which is one of six badges in the SNO Distinguished Sites program. The remaining badges will open for submissions on Monday, Oct. 2. We’ll send out a newsletter with more info about those other badges next week.

We’re excited to see your work! Happy reporting!