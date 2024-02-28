Twenty-four SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists

The National Scholastic Press Association announced the finalists for the Online Pacemaker Awards on Feb. 28. Twenty-four of the 26 finalists are part of the SNO network.

The SNO Patrol is immensely proud of these exemplary websites! The sites are:

Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention April 4-6, 2024 in Kansas City.

SNO is again offering a pre-convention workshop covering the design options available on your SNO Site, and time to begin work on a redesign.