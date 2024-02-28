Twenty-four SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists

https://snosites.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Congrats.png 1000 1250 Tom https://snosites.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SNO-Sites-_-Logo-website-1.png Tom2024-02-28 14:28:182024-02-28 14:28:18Twenty-four SNO customer sites named NSPA Online Pacemaker Award Finalists
The National Scholastic Press Association announced the finalists for the Online Pacemaker Awards on Feb. 28. Twenty-four of the 26 finalists are part of the SNO network.
The SNO Patrol is immensely proud of these exemplary websites! The sites are:
- Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, California
- The Wildcat, Brea Olinda High School, Brea, California
- The Oracle, The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles, California
- The Mirror, Van Nuys High School, Van Nuys, California
- The Foothill Dragon Press, Foothill Technology High School, Ventura, California
- The Blueprint, Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Florida
- Eagle Eye News, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida
- The Southerner, Midtown High School, Atlanta, Georgia
- Sequoit Media, Antioch Community High School, Antioch, Illinois
- U-High Midway, University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Illinois
- Wildcat Chronicle, West Chicago Community High School, West Chicago, Illinois
- HiLite, Carmel High School, Carmel, Indiana
- Mill Valley News, Mill Valley High School, Shawnee Kansas
- The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, Massachusetts
- The Communicator, Community High School, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minnesota
- FHCtoday, Francis Howell Central High School, Cottleville, Missouri
- FHNtoday, Francis Howell North High School, Saint Charles, Missouri
- Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas
- Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
- The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
- The Highlander, McLean High School, McLean Virginia
Winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention April 4-6, 2024 in Kansas City.
