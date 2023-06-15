SNO recognizes 72 student publications as SNO Distinguished Sites

As we round out the 2022-2023 school year, chances are you probably have a lot to celebrate – whether it be graduating seniors, publishing a final print issue, or just making it to the end of another year.

We certainly have a lot to celebrate here! This year set a new record for the number of sites that earned the SNO Distinguished Sites recognition: 72.

Our Distinguished Site winners are among the 285 schools that earned at least one badge this year.

Regardless of what you and your publication staff are celebrating at the conclusion of this year, we hope you’ll take a few minutes to help us congratulate all of our 2023 SNO Distinguished Sites!

This year’s complete list of SNO Distinguished Sites:

Viper Times (Verrado High School, Buckeye, Arizona); XPress (Xavier College Preparatory, Phoenix, Arizona); Scot Scoop News (Carlmont High School, Belmont, California); The Sage (Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad, California); El Estoque (Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California); The Accolade (Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton, California); The Boiling Point (Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, California); Amador Valley Today (Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton, California); Harker Aquila (The Harker Upper School, San Jose, California); Wildcat Tribune (Dougherty Valley High School, San Ramon, California); Inklings (Staples High School, Westport, Connecticut); The Brantley Banner (Lake Brantley High School, Altamonte Springs, Florida); The Gauntlet (St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Bradenton, Florida); CavsConnect (Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Gables, Florida); The Blueprint (Hagerty High School, Oviedo, Florida); The Eagle Eye (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida); The Raider Voice (Gulliver Preparatory School, Pinecrest, Florida); The Stampede (Wiregrass Ranch High School, Wesley Chapel, Florida); The Prowler (Starr’s Mill High School, Fayetteville, Georgia); U-High Midway (University of Chicago Laboratory High School, Chicago, Illinois); Blueprint (Downers Grove South High School, Downers Grove, Illinois); Wildcat Chronicle (West Chicago Community High School, West Chicago, Illinois); PHS Media News (Paoli High School, Paoli, Indiana); AHSneedle (Atlantic High School, Atlantic, Iowa); Spartan Shield (Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, Iowa); Kennedy Torch (Kennedy High School, Cedar Rapids, Iowa); West Side Story (Iowa City West High School, Iowa City, Iowa); Wahawk Insider (Waterloo West High School, Waterloo, Iowa); Fusion (Maize Career Academy, Maize, Kansas); Bishop Miege Press (Bishop Miege High School, Roeland Park, Kansas); Xavier News (Saint Xavier High School, Louisville, Kentucky); The Lance (Linganore High School, Frederick, Maryland); The Tide (Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, Maryland); The Lantern (Cannon Falls High School, Cannon Falls, Minnesota); OHS Magnet (Owatonna High School, Owatonna, Minnesota); Knight Errant (Benilde St. Margeret’s School, St. Louis Park, Minnesota); The Rubicon (St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul, Minnesota); Pathfinder (Parkway West High School; Ballwin, Missouri); Marquette Messenger (Marquette High School, Chesterfield, Missouri); LHSToday (Wentzville Liberty High School, Lake St. Louis, Missouri); FHN Today (Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Missouri); The Mirror (De Smet Jesuit High School, St. Louis, Missouri); The Wildcat Roar (Westminster Christian Academy, Town & Country, Missouri); Lancer Spirit Online (Londonderry High School, Londonderry, New Hampshire); The Crimson (Bernards High School, Bernardsville, New Jersey); The Delphi (Delaware Valley Regional High School, Frenchtown, New Jersey); Tower (The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, New York); The GH Falcon (Green Hope High School, Cary, North Carolina); Athens Oracle (Athens Drive High School, Raleigh, North Carolina); The La Salle Falconer (La Salle Catholic Preparatory High School, Milwaukie, Oregon); The Jesuit Chronicle (Jesuit High School, Portland, Oregon); wlhsNOW (West Linn High School, West Linn, Oregon); The Paw Print (Wilsonville High School, Wilsonville, Oregon); Mountain Echo (Altoona Area High School, Altoona, Pennsylvania); The BA Blueprint (Bellwood-Antis High School, Bellwood, Pennsylvania); The Purbalite (Baldwin High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Tyrone Eagle Eye News (Tyrone Area High School, Tyrone, Pennsylvania); The Uproar (North Allegheny Senior High School, Wexford, Pennsylvania); The Dispatch (James Bowie High School, Austin, Texas); The Shield (McCallum High School, Austin, Texas); Westwood Horizon (Westwood High School, Austin, Texas); The Wolfpack (Cedar Park High School, Cedar Park, Texas); Coppell Student Media (Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas); Hill Top Times (Rock Hill High School, Frisco, Texas); The Review (St. John’s School, Houston, Texas); KP Times (Kingwood Park High School, Kingwood, Texas); Wingspan (Liberty High School, Liberty, Texas); The Rider Online (Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas); Eagle Nation Online (Prosper High School, Prosper, Texas); Valley Ventana (Smithson Valley High School, Spring Branch, Texas); Tiger Times Online (Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas); The Voice of the Wildkats (Willis High School, Willis, Texas).