The SNO Report: Introducing SNO Donate

We know that school budgets are tight. That’s why we are so excited to announce the release of SNO Donate, a new way to collect financial donations through your SNO website from family, alumni, and community members that want to support your journalism program.

Here’s what you need to know about SNO Donate:

The donations program is completely optional to use. You can turn SNO Donate on or off at any time through your website dashboard.

to use. You can turn SNO Donate on or off at any time through your website dashboard. When you enable SNO Donate, you’ll have a new widget that you can place on your website that encourages your readers to donate, and you can also activate an option to add your donation prompt to the bottom of all stories.

All donations through SNO Donate must be done with a credit card.

When a supporter contributes through SNO Donate, SNO will collect the credit card payment and 90 percent of the donation will be applied to your account as a credit, lowering your annual bill with SNO. The remaining 10 percent of the donation will be used to cover credit card fees and maintenance of the SNO Donate platform.

of the donation will be applied to your account as a credit, lowering your annual bill with SNO. The remaining of the donation will be used to cover credit card fees and maintenance of the SNO Donate platform. Because the donations are processed through SNO Sites, they are not tax-deductible for your donors.

All donations made to your site will be listed in your dashboard, and you’ll see when the SNO billing team has processed them to your account.

To receive a payout of donations rather than an account credit, you can submit a support ticket. You can request one payout per month.

When you’re ready to start accepting donations for your journalism program, simply select the SNO Donate tab on your website dashboard and click the Enable SNO Donate button. From there, you can edit the default text, set a goal, and decide how you want to feature the donation button on your website.

If you have any questions about SNO Donate, please submit a support ticket or register to attend a free webinar.